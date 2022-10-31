Apex Legends Season 15 Trailer Unveils A Bewitching New Battle Pass

We're just hours away from the launch of Apex Legends Season 15: Eclipse. Players have already met the Season 15's new legend, Catalyst, along with her homeworld's moon, where the new Broken Moon map is set. But today, Respawn introduced players to the Eclipse battle pass via a new trailer uploaded to the official Apex Legends YouTube and Twitter accounts this morning.

The new trailer gives players a better look at the spellbinding cosmetics they briefly glimpsed in last week's gameplay trailer, and they are truly something to behold. From star-crossed legend skins to witchy weapon charms, the Eclipse battle pass is sure to have even the staunchest of skeptics feeling a little spellbound.

While the spooky season is coming to an end for most of us, the legends are just getting started--and with a practicing witch as the season's debut legend, the battle pass's spooky cosmetics are in good company. Adorned with moon motifs and other references to Catalyst's spiritual beliefs, these cosmetics truly glow.

Of course, players won't get a chance to fully examine the battle pass until Season 15 launches tomorrow, but the new trailer did give them a taste of what's to come. The trailer features Loba in an unnamed, starry outfit, with Catalyst seen sporting a shock of neon pink hair in what is clearly one of her battle pass skins.

Some skins were explicitly named in the trailer, however. This includes Revenant's Jack Skellington-esque Mail-order Monster Legendary skin, along with Ash's Imperial Assailant skin. When it comes to weapons, Ash can be seen aiming an Alternator that appears to match her Imperial Assailant skin, and the trailer later names three other weapon skins players can expect to see this season.

Ash's Legendary-tier Imperial Assailant skin is included in the Eclipse battle pass.

The aforementioned weapon skins include the Legendary Obsidian Night Havoc, along with the traditional duo of reactive weapon skins. The Charge Rifle is getting the reactive weapon treatment this season, and players who reach levels 100 and 110 will unlock the Eviscerator and Cosmic Cannon reactive weapon skins, respectively.

The remaining rewards are anyone's guess, but there's no need to consult a tarot deck to divine the battle pass's contents. Apex Legends Season 15: Eclipse launches in just under 24 hours.

Apex Legends is free to play on console and PC. A mobile version of the game, Apex Legends Mobile, is available for download on Android and iOS devices.