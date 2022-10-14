Apex Legends Season 15 Start Date, New Divided Moon Map, And Everything We Know

Apex Legends Season 15 is fast approaching as the final month of Season 14 begins to come to a close. Season 15 will likely be the final season of Apex Legends Year 4, meaning--if tradition holds--developer Respawn will be adding a new battle royale map in the upcoming season alongside a new playable legend, battle pass, and story-driven Quest.

The potential of a fifth battle royale map raises several questions as to how Respawn is going to handle map rotations going forward. As of right now, only one battle royale map leaves Apex Legends' map rotation per seasonal split, leaving three maps in each rotation. If a fifth map is added, will the seasonal rotation be bumped up to four maps or will Apex Legends start having two maps out of rotation each split? We'll have to wait and see.

In the meantime, we can at least talk about what we do know about Season 15. Below, we cover everything we know about Apex Legends Season 15 so far, including when the new season starts, who the new legend is, and where the new map is located.

Start date

Respawn has not officially confirmed the start date for Apex Legends Season 15, but we can look to the patterns of recent seasons to make an educated guess. New Apex Legends seasons typically start the day that the previous season ends. In this case, Season 14 concludes on November 1, so it stands to reason that Season 15 will start on November 1.

Possible new map: Divided Moon

Back during the massive Apex Legends leak in Season 12 that revealed Newcastle, Vantage, Valkyrie's heirloom, and a whole host of cosmetics that turned out to be true, we got an early look at what appears to be a new battle royale map, codenamed "Divided Moon." This is probably Season 15's new map.

One of the leaked images of Divided Moon.

The moon in question is most likely Cleo, the shattered moon of Boreas, Seer's home planet. A meteor struck Cleo on the day of Seer's birth, destroying most of the moon. For the past 26 years, pieces of Cleo have repeatedly bombarded Boreas, and the partially destroyed moon has resulted in the planet facing massive disturbances in the ocean tides and extreme temperature fluctuations at the poles and the equator. It's estimated that Boreas will be completely unlivable in 50-70 years.

All of this, as well as Seer's lack of attempts to fix any of it, was broadcasted across Syndicate space at the end of Season 13 thanks to reporter Lisa Stone, who sandbagged the legend with questions that implicate him in the continued deterioration of Boreas. Seer spent part of Season 14's Quest striving to fix that misconception and help his home planet, ultimately finding inspiration to move the Apex Games to Boreas to bring money and work to the local community.

You can never quite see it all. pic.twitter.com/r3L7syUiSJ — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) July 13, 2022

As Season 14 wraps up, further implications that the Apex Games are going to Boreas/Cleo have popped up on Twitter. On October 7, the Apex Legends Twitter account tweeted out an image of Octane and Seer working together on a pitch to bring the Apex Games to Seer's home, including a tease that it will feature "parte dos" of Octane's town takeover.

Hard work gets things done. pic.twitter.com/LYJZKu8FFC — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) October 7, 2022

A few days later on October 10, the Apex Legends Twitter account tweeted out another image. This one is of Octane's grandfather, Duardo Silva, working at his desk. We see he's been in contact with Octane, Seer, Jacob Young (director of PR for the Syndicate, the organization that oversees the Apex Games), and Lisa Stone. He's also been looking over Octane and Seer's proposal and is in the midst of typing up a contract between several entities, which noticeably include the Syndicate, the National Alliance of Boreas, and the Cleo Recovery Council.

Hard work pays off…? pic.twitter.com/RKzGJg4uvw — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) October 9, 2022

If Respawn isn't teeing up a new battle royale map for Season 15 that takes place on Boreas or Cleo, this is the best misdirection the developer has accomplished to date.

Possible new legend: Catalyst

Respawn hasn't officially announced Season 15's new playable legend yet, but we have a pretty good idea as to who it might be. Going back to the previously mentioned leak that included early looks at Divided Moon, we can see several characters in various stages of completion. Newcastle is practically finished and Vantage isn't too far away from her final design, either, which makes sense as they were set to be the next two legends to come out in Seasons 13 and 14 respectively.

It gets a bit trickier from there as the remaining seven leaked legends are all very not finished. But two stand apart as a little more finished than the others: Catalyst and Uplink. In the leak, neither one has a character model, like we see for Newcastle and Vantage, but both at least already have some of their abilities somewhat in the game. Between the two, Catalyst's abilities look much further along--with their own models and working as described--so our money is on them.

It's worth pointing out that this leak is nearly seven months old at this point, so even if most of it has been proven accurate, it doesn't mean that all of it still is. Respawn could have scrapped Catalyst months ago, or gone in a completely different direction for its character. However, if nothing has changed, then we can expect Catalyst to be a legend that uses ferrofluid (that weird spiky-looking black liquid that you can shape with magnets) to build constructs for their team, both to shield allies from damage and make it easier for them to reach certain locations.

These are Catalyst's abilities, according to the leak back in March:

Passive: Reinforce - Standing near your ferrofluid structures, doors, and other legends will strengthen their integrity and allow them to take significantly more damage.

Tactical: Ferro Shot - On impact, the shot creates a ramp of hardened ferrofluid that can be extended with more shots. Can also be used to create platforms on walls.

Ultimate: Iron Tower - Ferrofluid rises up from below, pushing you upwards while creating a tall solid column under you.

Respawn has seemingly started teasing Catalyst via Twitter as well. On October 13, the Apex Legends Twitter account posted an image of a tablet, which revealed a message delivered to all the legends. But based on the items on the desk around the tablet, it's possible that this message reached a legend we haven't been officially introduced to yet.

You should check your messages. pic.twitter.com/c1a64IMzUA — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) October 13, 2022

Around the tablet, you can see crystals and tarot cards. These objects are often associated with Wicca, which--if I'm allowed to delve into stereotypes for just a moment--does match the aesthetic of the placeholder image that Respawn has used for Catalyst. The placeholder depicts Catalyst as a woman with pale skin, dark clothes, and goth-looking makeup. She looks like a witch, basically. She looks like someone who absolutely would use tarot cards and crystals.

Regardless, the tweet at least implies that one of the legends has a vested interest in joining the Cleo Recovery Council (further pointing to the moon being the location of the next battle royale map), and has a friend named Rose.