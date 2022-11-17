Apex Legends' Season 15 Prime Gaming Bundle Features Ethereal Cosmetics For Catalyst

Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment has just released Season 15's first Prime Gaming bundle. The bundle features a trio of matching cosmetics, all themed around Season 15's debut legend, Catalyst. The cosmetics' designs show off Catalyst's deep connection to her homeworld's moon and nature in general.

Available only to Prime Gaming subscribers, November's cosmetic bundle has a leafy autumn theme, containing two subscriber-exclusive cosmetics for Catalyst, and an Alternator weapon skin. The items may be redeemed by visiting the Apex Legends section of the Prime Gaming site. There, players can connect their Prime Gaming accounts to their EA accounts, which will allow them to redeem their complimentary gifts.

Pick up a fresh new look this fall 🍂

Connect your account to #PrimeGaming and claim Natural Essence Catalyst, the Gem Shredder Alternator, and the Autumn Winds banner frame.

🔮: https://t.co/y6RA2v3lwT pic.twitter.com/wup6VvXpXc — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) November 17, 2022

Apex Legends' latest Prime Gaming cosmetic bundle contains the following items:

Autumn Winds Catalyst banner frame (Rare)

Gem Shredder Alternator weapon skin (Rare)

Archon Catalyst legend skin (Epic)

But players who don't have a Prime Gaming subscription need not despair--if you're desperate to get your hand on these festive, earthy cosmetics, you may still be able to do so by taking advantage of a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial. This can only be done once every 12 months, however, so if you've recently used a free trial, you won't be able to obtain the cosmetics without a Prime Gaming subscription.

These exclusive skins cannot be obtained elsewhere, and once they're gone, they're gone, so make sure to redeem your November loot bundle before time runs out!

Apex Legends is free to play on console and PC. A mobile version of the game, Apex Legends Mobile, is available for download on Android and iOS devices.