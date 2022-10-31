Apex Legends Season 15 Patch Notes Reveal A Revamped UI, But No Legend Tweaks

Apex Legends Season 15: Eclipse, is set to launch tomorrow, and developer Respawn Entertainment just posted the upcoming season's patch notes in a new blog on EA's official Apex Legends website. Of course, much of the changes aren't too shocking--the notes mention more about the new Broken Moon map, including the other two maps that will be in rotation this season: World's Edge and Olympus. This confirms players won't be seeing Storm Point or Kings Canyon in standard battle royale mode, at least not for the first half of the season.

But the one surprising part of the Season 15 patch notes isn't what they contain--it's what they don't contain: Any legend nerfs or buffs whatsoever. For a game that now boasts a cast of 23 playable legends (counting Season 15's newest addition to the squad, Catalyst), it's surprising how short the patch notes are--and they don't mention any legend ability tweaks. Unlike the legends, however, plenty of weapons are getting a makeover this season.

Weapons

The Mastiff is coming out of the Supply Drop and the RE-45 will take its place, equipped with the Disruptor Rounds hop-up. When it comes to the Replicator, the P2020 and Havoc will return to the floor, with the Spitfire and Peacekeeper replacing them. This season's gold weapons include the R-301, 30-30 Repeater, Devotion, EVA-8, and Prowler.

Hop-ups are getting some changes as well. The Kinetic Feeder, Hammerpoint Rounds, and Boosted Loader hop-ups have been removed from the loot pool and replaced with the Anvil Receiver. The Turbocharger is here to stay, but now reduces damage by 1 when equipped. The Double-Tap Trigger is also sticking around, and has improved recoil reduction when equipped to a G7 Scout in burst-fire mode. Its rarity tier has been increased to Legendary.

As far as individual weapon tweaks go, the Rampage will now come fully charged when you loot it from a Supply Drop. Additionally, both it and the Sentinel can now recharge before the previous charge has run out.

The RE-45's damage has been increased from 12 to 14, and Disruptor Rounds now add a 30% shield damage boost. The L-STAR's initial recoil has been reduced, while the Volt SMG has had its projectile speed reduced and projectile gravity increased (meaning increased projectile drop).

New features: Gifting, stickers, new UI

Another big change mentioned in the patch notes is the welcome surprise of an improved UI. The notes don't go too in depth regarding exactly how the UI will be changed, but hopefully, players will no longer have to scroll for a solid 20 seconds to locate the gun charm they just unlocked. Also, as revealed earlier this month, the new season will feature both a gifting system and the addition of a new cosmetic type: stickers, which can be applied to healing items to give them a little personal flair. Additionally, Respawn has confirmed one feature players definitely won't be seeing this season: cross-progression. Fortunately, there is another useful feature coming to Apex this season: the ability to play as any legend you want in the Firing Range--even if you haven't unlocked that legend yet. This should make it a little easier to decide which character to spend those Legend Tokens on first.

For an in-depth look at what kind of gameplay changes you can expect to see this season, see the full patch notes from the devs below, and make sure to stock up on Apex Coins so you're ready to snag the new battle pass when Apex Legends Season 15: Eclipse goes live tomorrow, November 1, at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET.

Full Patch Notes

Ranked

Entry Requirement: Level 10 → 20

BALANCE UPDATES

Crate Rotation

Mastiff returns to the floor

RE-45 enters the crate with Disruptor Rounds

Gold Weapon

R-301, Devotion LMG, 30-30 Repeater, EVA-8, Prowler Burst PDW

Anvil Receiver [R-301, Flatline]

Added to floor loot and crafting bundles

Double Tap Trigger [EVA-8, G7 Scout]

Rarity tier increased to legendary

Improved Recoil for burst fire Scout

Turbocharger [Devotion, HAVOC]

Damage reduced by 1 when equipped

Hammerpoint Rounds [Mozambique, P2020, RE-45]

Removed from floor loot and crafting bundles

Boosted Loader [Hemlok, Wingman]

Removed from floor loot and crafting bundles

Kinetic Feeder [Peacekeeper, TripleTake]

Removed from floor loot and crafting bundles

Crafting Rotation

M600 Spitfire enters the crafter

Peacekeeper enters the crafter

Havoc returns to the floor

P2020 returns to the floor

Rampage LMG

Begins charged on first-time pickup from the supply drop

Removed heat decay over time

Rampage & Sentinel

Can re-charge the Rampage and Sentinel before previous charge has expired

Mastiff

Ammo capacity increased from 4 to 5

Widened blast pattern

Damage per pellet reduced from 14 to 11

Projectile growth reduced

Reload can now be canceled with ADS

RE-45

Damage increased from 12 to 14

Disruptor Rounds increase damage against shields by 30%

L-Star

Reduced recoil at the beginning of the pattern

Stow animations adjusted to better match timings

Volt SMG

Reduced projectile speed

Increased projectile gravity

Triple Take

Rate of fire increased from 1.2 to 1.35

Choke charge time reduced from 1.1 to 0.75

R99

Increased blue magazine size from 24 to 25

Increased purple magazine size from 27 to 28

Peacekeeper

Projectile growth reduced

ALL BATTLE ROYALE MAPS

Ring 1 Preshrink Time increased from 60 seconds to 90 seconds.

QUALITY OF LIFE

Updated the UI tabbed navigation system and presentation.

Updates various menus to use the updated tabbed navigation system.

Ziplines can now be pinged from a distance.

Decreased the time required to pick up two teammates' banners from their deathboxes by canceling the initial banner pickup animation when you grab a second banner.

BUG FIXES

[Storm Point] Fixed an issue where a zipline was missing in the building on North Pad.

[Kings Canyon] Fixed bug where players could not ping Wraith's Portal in her Town Takeover

Fixed a bug where decimal numbers showed up on the Stats screen when they shouldn't.

[Vantage] Fixed a bug where Sniper’s Mark damage multiplier would continue even after a player is downed.

[Vantage] Fixed bug with Vantage's passive ability displaying "Team of 3" when less than 3 players are alive in the squad.

[Revenant] Fixed a bug with the "Revelations" skins where players would experience the camera clipping into Revenant's shoulder after exiting Shadow Form.

[Valkyrie] Fixed bug for cases where Valkyrie would remain in her Skydive animation after interacting with a Replicator.

[Crypto] Fix for bug where Crypto's "Biwon Blade" heirloom wouldn't be visible while using a Survey Beacon.

Fix for bug where Crypto’s “Biwon Blade” heirloom wouldn’t be visible while using a Survey Beacon. Fixed a bug during the tutorial where the first loot bin could become inaccessible if a player attempted to open it while standing between the bin and Bloodhound.

Fixed the bug where some players with custom controls couldn’t jump.

Fixed the bug where the timer would show the incorrect time for when the next Ranked Season will start.

Fix for cases where loot bins could crush a player to death if they got caught between the lid and a wall.

Fix for cases where players could get stuck inside the Replicator if they were knocked down while using it.

[3030 Repeater and Mastiff] Fix for cases where players were unable to aim down sights until reloading is complete when done at certain times.

Fix for cases where players were unable to aim down sights until reloading is complete when done at certain times. Fixed bug where the User Location on the minimap wouldn’t update properly to show the direction the player is facing during the skydive sequence.

Fix for bug where the Legend Ability Ui would flicker when going into Legend select before the match starts.

Fix for Firing Dummies to take damage appropriately based on hit location.

DEV TEAM BETA TESTING: DIRECTX 12 ON PC

This season we are introducing an opt-in beta feature: Support for DirectX 12 on PC! To learn more about what it means for future improvements and how you can participate, check out our dev post here explaining more.

Follow updates on some of the issues we are tracking with our Apex Dev Tracker.