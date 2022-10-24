Apex Legends Season 15 Adds New Cosmetic Type: Stickers

Stickers are coming to Apex Legends alongside Season 15: Eclipse, making them the first new cosmetic item type to be introduced to the game since emotes were added in Season 9. The stickers function as decorative items that can be used to further customize a player's equipment, adding a personal touch to their arsenal. Still, you can't just slap them on anything and call it a day--these stickers only stick to certain things.

Apex Legends design director Evan Nikolich recently spoke to GameSpot's Jordan Ramée about the upcoming changes to the game's cosmetics. Decorating your weapon is one thing--most games have some form of weapon customization these days--but decorating your shield cell is quite another, and these stickers won't stick to just anything. Keep reading for the inside scoop on Apex Legends' newest cosmetic item.

Stickers can be added to the following items:

Shield Cells

Shield Batteries

Syringes

Med Kits

Phoenix Kits

At the moment, only healing items can be decorated with stickers, though that could change in the future. Nikolich told us the stickers are exclusive to healing items "for now," but declined to elaborate further. He did, however, confirm a few things:

The stickers will be available for purchase

They may be included in the Eclipse battle pass, but Nikolich can't say for certain

The recent change to animations for healing items was indeed implemented in preparation of the stickers' arrival

Stickers can be applied to healing items, and will be visible when the item is in use.

As for who's making them, the stickers are designed solely in-house at the moment. Many of them feature the work of Respawn's lead animator, Moy Parra. In his free time, Parra makes animated shorts for his ToonCraft YouTube channel, creating content that depicts the legends interacting outside of combat. The results are often hilarious, and always entertaining. In fact, some of Parra's ToonCraft creations are making it into the game in the form of stickers, including one adorable sticker featuring Wattson in a Nessie costume (as seen in one of Parra's YouTube videos). Parra's chibi-like art style fits the sticker aesthetic perfectly.

Nikolich tells us that for the moment, all stickers will be designed in-house, but he's not ruling out the potential of fan artists becoming involved in the future, similar to the the way Respawn has reached out to community artists in the past, commissioning fan-created transition screens, cosmetic skin designs, and even VTuber avatar models.

Players won't see the full sticker collection until Apex Legends Season 15: Eclipse goes live on Tuesday, November 1. In the meantime, be sure to make sure you've grabbed your Golden Ticket and finished up your Hunted battle pass before it expires.

Apex Legends is free to play on console and PC. A mobile version of the game, Apex Legends Mobile, is available for download on Android and iOS devices.