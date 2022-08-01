Apex Legends Season 14 Gameplay Trailer Reveals Vantage's Abilities and Massive Map Changes

Apex Legends is just over a week away from the launch of Season 14: Hunted, and after weeks of teasers and quick glimpses of upcoming changes, Apex players finally got a good look at Season 14's gameplay changes and how new additions will play out in battle.

The two-minute trailer gives a quick rundown of the content that will soon be appearing in-game, including the new legend, Vantage, a makeover for Kings Canyon (and the return of a much-loved POI that was destroyed by Loba in Season 5). Here's a rundown of the upcoming gameplay changes as depicted in Apex Legends Season 14: Hunted gameplay trailer.

Skull Town returns from the dead

As mentioned previously, Kings Canyon is getting a huge makeover, including the return of the infamous Skull Town--the popular POI that has been inaccessible since Loba accidentally destroyed it. But now Skull Town is rising from the depths of the destroyed portion of the battlefield and returning as a part of the Kings Canyon Reforged map update when Season 14 launches.

This change is meant to help improve the health of the game and reduce frustrating experiences on that portion of the map. For more information on map changes and a detailed description of what to expect on the new and improved Kings Canyon, check our investigation of the new Kings Canyon Reforged area, with Skull Town now referred to as Relic.

Skull Town has been restored to its former glory.

Level cap increase

The rumors are true: Apex Legends' level cap is finally being increased. While the cap is currently set to 500, leaks suggest it will be raised by at least 200 levels. This is a welcome change for longtime Apex players, most of whom have been sitting at level 500 for years. Increasing the level cap means the players will once again be eligible to unlock free Apex Packs as they level up.

A new battle pass

The contents of the Hunted battle pass are still a mystery at the moment, though the gameplay trailer did give us a glimpse of new skins for Bangalore, Caustic, Horizon, Wattson, Wraith and Vantage. The zebra-print pattern on Horizon's skin (and the fact that Vantage is a skilled hunter) both point to a hunter- or safari-themed battle pass.

A new legend

Last week, Vantage--real name Xiomara Contrares--was revealed as Season 14's debut legend (despite some initial hiccups during the registration process). Determined to get her mother out of prison, Xiomara has joined the Apex Games. While various trailers have depicted some of her skills in action, a recent post on the official Apex Legends website confirms that Vantage's abilities are more or less the same as the abilities revealed in previous leaks, including the ability to identify and mark enemy team mates, and the ability to use rocket boosters to follow her pet bat, Echo. Vantage grew up on an abandoned planet, spending most of her time bored and lonely, so it's no surprise that her furry familiar would follow her into the Apex Games.

Vantage's passive ability, Spotter's Lens, reveals the identities of enemy legends and provides information about their armor.

The official legend bio also reveals Vantage is the youngest member of the Apex Legends squad at only 18 years old. Due to her isolated upbringing, Vantage is very naïve and inexperienced. But as shown in the trailer, she shouldn't be underestimated--all those years she spent hunting as a child are come in handy when she's in the ring.

Apex Legends Season 14: Hunted launches on August 9 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET. But if you're dying for more info about the upcoming season, check out our list of all the changes coming to Apex Legends when the Hunted update goes live.

Apex Legends is free to play on console and PC. A mobile version of the game, Apex Legends Mobile, is available for download on Android and iOS devices.