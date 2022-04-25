Apex Legends Season 13 Launch Trailer Confirms Newcastle Is Bangalore's Brother

Respawn also teases that another trailer is coming April 28, likely detailing Newcastle's backstory.

By on

Comments

Respawn has released the launch trailer for Apex Legends Season 13, titled Saviors. The launch trailer confirms my theory that the new playable character is Newcastle, and that Newcastle is Bangalore's brother, Jackson Williams.

In the trailer, we see Newcastle using the abilities revealed in the giant Apex Legends leak, likely confirming that the leak is accurate about his skillset and role as a defender character. On the Apex Legends website, Respawn writes, "The Hero of Harris Valley, Newcastle will need to shield his squadmates and his secrets to survive the Apex Games."

We also got confirmation as to what that big thing headed towards Storm Point is: a massive sea monster. Its corpse now lies on the map. Respawn writes, "What treasures lie on the shores of Storm Point. Stay sharp, and stick together, even dead beasts hold danger."

The site also teases a change to how Ranked will work in Season 13. The point system is being reworked to award players for "teamwork and skill," not just kills and assists.

The launch trailer ends with the reveal that the next Legends of the Outlands trailer will debut on April 28. Hopefully, it provides insight into what Jackson has been up to for the past few years while his sister has been frantically searching for him.

Apex Legends
Xbox Series X
Xbox One
PlayStation 5
PlayStation 4
PC
Nintendo Switch
