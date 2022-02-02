Apex Legends Season 12 Roadmap Teases Upcoming Warriors And Unshackled Events

A roadmap for Apex Legends Season 12: Defiance, has revealed multiple upcoming events for the game. The roadmap, shared by Respawn on the Apex Legends Twitter account, lists all of the upcoming changes for when Season 12 starts on February 8, along with a peek at what's coming down the line.

There are three events listed on the roadmap; the 3rd Anniversary collection event, the Warriors collection event, and the Unshackled event. Only the 3rd Anniversary collection event has any artwork attached to it, showing some of the skins that have been available during the event in the past. There is no announced date for the 3rd Anniversary collection event, but considering the actual anniversary is on February 4, it should come shortly after the season starts. Last year's anniversary collection included red recolors of skins from past events and the chance to earn Heirloom shards.

We have big plans for you this season, legends. See what we have in store 👇 pic.twitter.com/CbvSv3nQn7 — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) February 2, 2022

The other two events are likely to come later during the season. There isn't much information there, but the names of the events give us a hint. The Warriors event is listed as a collection event, so it will likely contain a collection of themed cosmetics and coincide with the release of a new Heirloom item. The Unshackled event is not a collection event, so it might be similar to the Dark Depths event, where there are new cosmetics available, but no reward for collecting all of them. It could also be an event centered around a limited-time mode.

The roadmap also includes the dates for Apex Legends' anniversary freebies, which contain Apex Packs and character unlocks for Octane, Wattson, and Valkyrie. It also lists the Season 12: Defiance battle pass and includes the first look at one of the items, which looks like Loba rocking a punk rock jacket. Season 12 of Apex Legends launches on February 8.