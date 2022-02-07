Apex Legends Season 12 Battle Pass Trailer Shows Off What's Coming To The Game

Apex Legends Season 12 is about to begin, and ahead of launch on February 8, Respawn has released a battle pass trailer for the big update.

The 12th season is called Defiance, and its battle pass adds additional daily and weekly challenges for players to complete in order to unlock rare, epic, and legendary rewards. These include new Legendary-level sets for Seer and Loba, as well as Epic sets for Ash, Crypto, and Lifeline. There are also new reactive skins for the Hemlok rifle.

As usual, the new battle pass has a free and paid track--you can spend 950 Apex Coins (about $9 USD) to unlock the paid track or 2,800 Apex Coins (about $30) to unlock the first 25 levels of the paid track. The battle pass trailer shows off some of the new content, and you can check it out below.

Season 12: Defiance adds a new hero, Maggie, as well as a new 9v9 mode called Control. Defiance also gives the Olympus map an update and kicks off a new ranked season. For more, check out the full Season 12 patch notes.

Apex Legends was released three years ago this month, and it's been a huge success for developer Respawn and publisher Electronic Arts. Just recently, EA management announced that Apex Legends added a whopping 28 million new players in the past year alone, and the publisher is projecting that the game will make another $1 billion in revenue during this fiscal year.