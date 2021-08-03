Apex Legends Season 10 Update Is Huge--If You're Playing On Xbox

August Game Pass Games Apex Season 10 Patch Notes Blizzard President Leaves Halo Infinite Beta PS5 Restock Tracker Pokemon Unite Patch Notes

With a new season of Apex Legends comes another patch to install, and it seems Season 10 Emergence is huge on PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

The Season 10 update is now available to download across all platforms. However, the size of the download varies dramatically depending on the platform you're on, as our testing reports that Season 10 Emergence is approximately 60 GB on Xbox systems. Meanwhile, Redditors and PlayStation owners on Twitter suggest that the update is about 31 GB there.

Our testing also shows that Season 10 Emergence is roughly 6.5 GB on Steam and almost 9.2 GB on Origin. There's been no clarification how big the new season is on Nintendo Switch.

Emergence is Apex Legends' latest season. It adds the brand-new hero Seer, a recon character whose kit puts him in the same category as Bloodhound. On top of Seer, the new update introduces another weapon, substantial changes to World's Edge, and other adjustments. Check out everything we know about Season 10 Emergence while you wait for the patch to download.

Elsewhere in Season 10 Emergence are nerfs to Horizon and Revenant, the introduction of Ranked Arenas, and buffs for Fuse and Caustic. Be sure to read up on the full patch notes for Apex Legends Season 10 Emergence.

