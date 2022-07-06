Apex Legends Releases In-Game ALGS Team Merch

Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment has released a series of in-game cosmetic items representing five of the 40 professional esports teams that will compete in this year's Apex Legends Global Series tournament. The tournament kicks off tomorrow, and players can now rep their favorite teams via the cosmetics in the ALGS Team Shop.

We've taken over Apex, now it's your turn.

From now until July 12th, pick up the "TSM Bundle" in the Apex Legends store! Rep #TSM and rock the black and white in every game. pic.twitter.com/Z4lZvrIqq0 — TSM FTX (@TSM) July 5, 2022

The cosmetics were released alongside yesterday's surprise Summer Sundown Flash Event, and can be found under the "featured" section of the in-game store. The ALGS teams receiving themed cosmetics are TSM, 100 Thieves, Crazy Raccoon, Cloud9, and NRG. The ALGS Team Shop contains one cosmetic bundle and one team-themed banner frame for each of the five competitors. All banner frames are universal and can be used with any Legend.

The announcement did not detail why these five teams were given special cosmetic items for sale. They are among the most popular and favored teams in the tournament, which could have played a part.

ALGS team cosmetic bundles

The ALGS Team Shop currently has the following items for sale:

TSM

TSM '22 banner frame (Epic) - 500 AC

TSM Bundle - 1,500 AC

The TSM Bundle contains the Clocktane Octane skin (Legendary), the Bronze Age R-301 skin (Epic), and the TSM '22 universal banner frame.

100 Thieves

100 Thieves '22 banner frame (Epic) - 500 AC

100 Thieves Bundle - 1,500AC

The 100 Thieves Bundle includes the Burgundy Knight Pathfinder skin (Legendary), the Rune Breaker Havoc skin (Epic), and the 100 Thieves '22 banner frame

Crazy Raccoon

Crazy Raccoon '22 banner frame (Epic) - 500 AC

Crazy Racoon Bundle - 2,150 AC

The Crazy Racoon Bundle contains the Dangerous Game Bloodhound skin (Legendary), the Lethal Injection G7 Scout skin (Epic), and the Crazy Raccoon '22 banner frame.

Cloud9

Cloud9 '22 banner frame (Epic) - 500 AC

Cloud9 Bundle - 2,150 AC

The Cloud9 Bundle contains the Snake Charmer Mirage skin (Epic), the Dangerous Game R-99 skin (Legendary), and the Cloud9 '22 banner frame.

NRG

NRG '22 banner frame (Epic) - 500 AC

NRG Bundle - 2,150 AC

The NRG Bundle contains the Gold Standard Rampart skin (Epic), the Dragon Chaser Rampage skin (Legendary), and the NRG '22 banner frame.

ALGS team banner frames

It is worth noting that the only official pro team cosmetics are the banner frames themselves--the cosmetic skins are not ALGS-exclusive and have been made available in the past via battle passes, Prime Gaming drops, or previous sales in the game's store. Players who are solely interested in team-themed gear may wish to only purchase banner frames, but anyone interested in cosmetic skins will want to take a peek at the bundles.

The 2022 ALGS Championship will take place from July 7-10 in Raleigh, North Carolina. For more information on the teams taking part in the tournament, check out the official ALGS schedule.