Apex Legends PS5 And Xbox Series X|S Versions Launch Alongside Warriors Event

Apex Legends is finally going current-gen. Both the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of Apex Legends will go live alongside the Warriors Collection Event, which kicks off March 29.

That means that if you play Apex Legends on PS5 or Xbox Series X, you'll now get 4k output, full 60Hz gameplay, HDR support, higher resolution shadows, and greater draw distance. Series S will only support the 60Hz gameplay and HDR support.

The Warriors Collection Event will bring next-gen versions of Apex Legends to PS5 and XSX!

PlayStation players: check out the info below to learn how to update your game 👇

Xbox players: no action is needed. Apex will update via Smart Delivery.

Developer Respawn has more current-gen updates planned for the future, with both the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions getting 120Hz gameplay and additional visual and audio improvements. On top of that, the PS5 version of Apex Legends will get DualSense adaptive trigger and haptic feedback support.

On Xbox Series X|S, the current-gen version of Apex Legends will download automatically via Smart Delivery. However, you'll have to go through a few steps to download the current-gen version on PS5, which will keep playing the PS4 version unless you tell it not to.

To download the PS5 version, first go to the Apex Legends game hub on the PS5 dashboard. Next, click "Options," and then "Select Version." You should see an option to specify that you want to download the PS5 version of the game. Be sure to also delete the PS4 version from your console.

The Warriors Collection Event also brings back limited-time mode Control with a new map set in the Caustic Treatment point-of-interest on Kings Canyon. Unlocking all 24 epic and legendary cosmetics in the event's collection will net you Crypto's heirloom--one of the many new items revealed in a big Apex Legends leak.