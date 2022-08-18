Apex Legends' Prime Gaming Loot Drop Features Scouting-Themed Cosmetics For Vantage

Apex Legends' monthly Prime Gaming loot drop arrived today, unveiling a trio of cosmetics for Season 14's debut legend, Vantage. The loot drop is only available to Prime Gaming subscribers with an active subscription who have connected their EA and Prime Gaming accounts.

Survival’s about more than living. It’s about living free ✨

Connect your account to #PrimeGaming to unlock Troop Leader Vantage, the Overachiever Flatline, and a matching banner frame.

➡️ https://t.co/y6RA2v3lwT pic.twitter.com/bN7xYOdrkk — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) August 18, 2022

August's Apex Legends Prime Gaming loot drop contains the following cosmetics:

Troop Leader Vantage character skin (Epic)

All Patched Up Vantage banner frame (Rare)

Overachiever Flatline weapon skin (Rare)

The cosmetics all share a scouting theme, featuring achievement patches similar to those earned by Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts for completing various challenges, many of which revolve around survival skills. Given the fact that Vantage's official character description is "Survivalist Sniper," it's no surprise her Prime Loot bundle was designed with an outdoorsy theme in mind.

While many of the patches on Vantage's Troop Leader skin reflect skills taught in real-life scouting organizations--like bonfire-building, first-aid skills, campsite set-up, compass navigation, and plant identification--there are several unique badges you will only ever see in the Outlands. These include a patch depicting a golden crown (generally indicative of finishing an Apex match as the champion or kill leader) and a patch featuring what appears to be the silhouette of a Leviathan.

Leviathans are the gentle giants lurking in the waters surrounding Kings Canyon, and the Habitat 4 Arenas map is set right in the middle of their nesting ground. Vantage seems to know everything there is to know about Outlands wildlife, and is known for frequently imparting animal-related trivia mid-match. Interestingly, her childhood diary (penned at age 13, five years prior to her joining the Apex Games) mentions she hoped to one day kill and eat a Leviathan. One can't help but wonder exactly what kind of challenge she completed to earn that Leviathan badge.

August's Prime Gaming loot drop won't be around forever, so make sure you snag Vantage's cosmetics bundle before it disappears next month. If you don't already have a Prime Gaming subscription but still want to get your hands on this month's cosmetics, try out a 30-day free Amazon Prime trial, which will give you Prime Gaming benefits (including access to monthly loot drops) until the trial period ends.

Apex Legends is free to play on console and PC. A mobile version of the game, Apex Legends Mobile, is available for download on Android and iOS devices.