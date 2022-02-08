Apex Legends Prestige Bloodhound Skin: Everything You Need To Know

Apex Legends' third Anniversary Collection Event is supposedly set to start February 15, likely packing quite a lot of new Epic and Legendary cosmetics to buy as seen on Apex Content. The most exciting addition, however, is Bloodhound's new Prestige Skin, which was first glimpsed in Apex Legends Season 12 gameplay trailer.

Bloodhound's fancy new skin is supposedly the reward for collecting all 24 Anniversary Collection Event items. Like previous Collection Events, you can buy all of the event items individually using Apex Coins or Crafting Materials, or you can purchase event packs that will reward you with random items from the event pool.

Unlike an heirloom, Bloodhound's Prestige Skin seems to feature upgradeable tiers, as seen in a different Apex Content video. You'll unlock the first tier by simply earning the skin through the Anniversary Collection Event, then you'll have to complete challenges to reach additional tiers at no additional cost. The requirements for unlocking the second and third tiers are doing 30,000 damage and 100,000 damage, respectively. Upon reaching the third tier, you'll also unlock a badass execution for Bloodhound.

Bloodhound with their level 1 Prestige Skin

Gallery

Completing these challenges will likely take quite a while for most players. Luckily, you have an unlimited amount of time to meet the requirements once the skin is unlocked, so you don't have to be in a rush to reach the final tier.

For now, the Anniversary Collection Event is the only known way to obtain the Bloodhound Prestige Skin. It's possible, however, that this and future Prestige Skins will someday be available via a currency in the same way you can currently purchase heirlooms with heirloom shards, but Respawn has yet to confirm anything in that regard.

Apex Legends Season 12 is now underway--you can check out the Outland's newest legend Mad Maggie, and learn more about what's coming in the Season 12 roadmap.