Fortnite Neymar Jr. Games With Gold May Animal Crossing Update Monster Hunter Event Nier Weapons Nier Endings

Apex Legends' Peacekeeper Shotgun Returns To Ground Loot In Season 9

Anyone else getting flashbacks to when all you heard in the final ring were four or five Peacekeepers going off?

By on

Comments

Apex Legends Season 9: Legacy will see the return of one of the game's most powerful weapons, the Peacekeeper shotgun, to ground loot. Like the Triple Take, the Peacekeeper comes with the Precision Choke hop-up naturally equipped.

The Peacekeeper was pulled from ground loot in Season 5: Fortune's Favor, replacing the Mastiff shotgun in care packages. It has remained in care packages for the past four seasons. With the Peacekeeper's return to ground loot, the Triple Take is being put into care packages, where it will automatically come equipped with the 2x-4x Variable AOG Scope.

The Peacekeeper returning to ground loot isn't the only major weapon change coming in Season 9. A new weapon type is being added. Called Marksman Weapons, this classification includes the G7 Scout, Triple Take, 30-30 Repeater, and brand-new Bocek Compound Bow.

The Bocek will take a new ammo type called Arrows, which silently travel through the air and don't break on impact--missed shots can be looted from wherever they land, while shots that hit their mark can be looted from the target once they're dead.

Weapon hop-ups are changing too. Both Skullpiercer Rifling and Hammerpoint Rounds are being pulled from ground loot. To make up for this, the weapons that use these hop-ups (Wingman, Longbow DMR, P2020, and Mozambique) are being buffed. The Wingman and Longbow will naturally deal more damage on headshots, while the P2020 will do more damage on both body and head shots. The Mozambique's clip size is increasing from four shells to six.

To replace these hop-ups, two brand-new ones are being added: Shatter Caps and Deadeye's Tempo. Shatter Caps can be attached to the 30-30 Repeater and Bocek Bow, allowing you to change their shots so that they split into a blast pattern like a shotgun. Deadeye's Tempo can be attached to the Sentinel and Bocek Bow, increasing their fire rate if you shoot at the perfect moment. In the Sentinel's case, that's when a new round has been chambered; for the Bocek, it's the moment you fully pull back the bowstring.

The Bocek Bow is unique among Apex Legends' weapons in that you don't have to decide between which of its hop-ups to equip. You can equip both Shatter Caps and Deadeye's Tempo to the Bocek at the same time, allowing you to transform the precision mid-range weapon into a semi-automatic short-range weapon.

Apex Legends Legacy begins May 4. Alongside all these weapon changes, the new season will introduce playable character Valkyrie and a permanent team deathmatch mode called Arenas.

Click To Unmute
  1. Resident Evil Village | Castle Demo Gameplay (PS5)
  2. Apex Legends & Titanfall Timeline Explained
  3. Judgment: PS5 vs. PS4 Pro Comparison
  4. Firearms Expert Reacts To The Last Of Us Part 2’s Guns
  5. Shadow and Bone Cast Plays Most Likely To
  6. Diablo Immortal New Crusader Gameplay (Closed Alpha)
  7. Nier (Original) vs Nier Replicant Ver.1.2247 Graphics Comparison
  8. Chernobylite | Release Date Trailer
  9. Black Ops Cold War & Warzone - Official Season Three Battle Pass Trailer
  10. Samurai Warriors 5 – Official Character Gameplay Trailer
  11. NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139... - Official Accolades Launch Trailer
  12. MLB The Show 21 | PS4 Pro Vs PS5 Graphics and Loading Comparison

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Apex Legends Legacy Hands-On Impressions

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Apex Legends
Xbox Series X
Xbox One
PlayStation 5
PlayStation 4
PC
Nintendo Switch
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)