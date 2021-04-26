Apex Legends' Peacekeeper Shotgun Returns To Ground Loot In Season 9

Apex Legends Season 9: Legacy will see the return of one of the game's most powerful weapons, the Peacekeeper shotgun, to ground loot. Like the Triple Take, the Peacekeeper comes with the Precision Choke hop-up naturally equipped.

The Peacekeeper was pulled from ground loot in Season 5: Fortune's Favor, replacing the Mastiff shotgun in care packages. It has remained in care packages for the past four seasons. With the Peacekeeper's return to ground loot, the Triple Take is being put into care packages, where it will automatically come equipped with the 2x-4x Variable AOG Scope.

The Peacekeeper returning to ground loot isn't the only major weapon change coming in Season 9. A new weapon type is being added. Called Marksman Weapons, this classification includes the G7 Scout, Triple Take, 30-30 Repeater, and brand-new Bocek Compound Bow.

The Bocek will take a new ammo type called Arrows, which silently travel through the air and don't break on impact--missed shots can be looted from wherever they land, while shots that hit their mark can be looted from the target once they're dead.

Weapon hop-ups are changing too. Both Skullpiercer Rifling and Hammerpoint Rounds are being pulled from ground loot. To make up for this, the weapons that use these hop-ups (Wingman, Longbow DMR, P2020, and Mozambique) are being buffed. The Wingman and Longbow will naturally deal more damage on headshots, while the P2020 will do more damage on both body and head shots. The Mozambique's clip size is increasing from four shells to six.

To replace these hop-ups, two brand-new ones are being added: Shatter Caps and Deadeye's Tempo. Shatter Caps can be attached to the 30-30 Repeater and Bocek Bow, allowing you to change their shots so that they split into a blast pattern like a shotgun. Deadeye's Tempo can be attached to the Sentinel and Bocek Bow, increasing their fire rate if you shoot at the perfect moment. In the Sentinel's case, that's when a new round has been chambered; for the Bocek, it's the moment you fully pull back the bowstring.

The Bocek Bow is unique among Apex Legends' weapons in that you don't have to decide between which of its hop-ups to equip. You can equip both Shatter Caps and Deadeye's Tempo to the Bocek at the same time, allowing you to transform the precision mid-range weapon into a semi-automatic short-range weapon.

Apex Legends Legacy begins May 4. Alongside all these weapon changes, the new season will introduce playable character Valkyrie and a permanent team deathmatch mode called Arenas.