Apex Legends Mobile's Ranked season is ending early, according to an announcement made on the game's official Twitter account yesterday. The Ranked season is now scheduled to come to an end on July 7, several days before the Cold Snap battle pass expires on July 12.

FYI, there's been an adjustment to the info below. The current Ranked Season will now end on July 7 at 22:00 UTC, one day earlier than previously communicated. https://t.co/rShHW137mo — Apex Legends Mobile (@PlayApexMobile) July 5, 2022

This announcement comes on the heels of a previous tweet claiming that the Ranked season would be ending on July 8, and that the new Ranked season would kick off with "a soft ladder reset to align players at an even starting point relative to their previous rank."

It's not clear if the delay is simply due to a typo in the original tweet, or if it's the result of a specific game-related issue. Respawn did not provide any specific details on the decision, though a popular Apex Legends Mobile content creator did claim he had received confirmation that Ranked mode will be locked until the mobile battle royale's second season begins next week.

Time is of the essence, as anyone hoping to grind out a few more RP (or simply enjoy a few more sweaty Ranked matches before the mode is locked) now has roughly 24 hours to do so. This is also a good time to finish up the Cold Snap battle pass before it expires when Season 2 begins next week.

Apex Legends Mobile is available for download on iOS and Android.