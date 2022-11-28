Apex Legends Mobile Underworld Patch Notes

Apex Legends Mobile's mid-season update, Underworld, is set to go live tomorrow. In addition to the standard battle pass and seasonal event cosmetics, the Underworld update will also introduce Revenant to the mobile game's legend roster, making him the third character in a row to cross over from console/PC to mobile. But other changes aren't quite as easily noticed, like the subtle tweaks in the Underworld update's patch notes.

Posted to Respawn's developer blog over the weekend, the patch notes outline all the gameplay tweaks set to hit the game on November 29 when Underworld goes live. From new seasonal events and LTMs to map changes, Season 3.5 has a lot going for it. Here's everything we've unearthed about Apex Legends Season 3.5: Underworld.

The Underworld battle pass mixes a wintry theme with a futuristic aesthetic, resulting in uniquely breathtaking skins like Ash's Legendary-tier Chimera's Fire legend skin, which players will instantly unlock upon purchasing a premium version of the Underworld battle pass.

Revenant, of course, is the latest legend to debut in Apex Mobile, and he's arriving with all his console/PC abilities intact--including the ability to scale the parking garage on World's Edge like some sort of artificial arachnid. But just like the other mobile legends, Revenant will debut with a special skill tree containing nine unlockable perks that allow players to customize the way his abilities work. Only three perks can be equipped at one time, however, so choose wisely.

The new update is bringing the World's Edge map back with it, so players can run and gun around the wintry wasteland just in time for the holidays. World's Edge will also host several LTMs, like Second Shot, a mode that allows downed players to respawn automatically. The New Year's Kick-Off event is also starting tomorrow, and players who complete it will receive various cosmetic reward items.

The first level of the premium battle pass gives players access to a new Legendary-tier Ash skin.

Of course, not everything is free--the Winner Wonderland Store Vault event begins tomorrow as well, and requires IRL cash for a chance at unlocking a collection of Eternal-tier cosmetics. But for players who don't want to go broke, there's always the Underworld Store, where players can use seasonal currency (called Metal Skulls this season) to redeem a variety of high-quality cosmetics.

There are two more in-game events set to take place this season that are a bit out of the ordinary, like the Nightmare Begins event, which requires players to locate and open Requiem Supply Bins to receive Metal Skulls. The second event, Airdrop Escalation, sees a noticeable increase in the number and frequency of neutral Care Package drops--each of which will be equipped with three fully-kitted weapons.

Speaking of weapons, there's no mention of tweaking any firearms this season. There's also no mention of legend ability changes, so players hoping to see a certain character buffed or nerfed are likely to be disappointed. But there's good news for players with older or mid-range phones: According to the devs, both Kings Canyon and World's Edge received a "full optimization pass," which should make the game run a bit more smoothly.

Apex Legends Mobile Season 3.5: Underworld launches November 28 at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET. You can read the full patch notes from the developers below:

Underworld Patch Notes

Greetings Legends and welcome to Apex Legends Mobile: Underworld.

Revenant arrives in the Apex Games and he has taken over. Nobody participates in a blood sport without getting their hands dirty and nobody represents that idea more than this Synthetic Nightmare! Underworld brings with it limited time events, a new Battle Pass and the beginning of our holiday season events! Underworld kicks off on November 29th at 5:00 PM PST.

NEW LEGEND: REVENANT

Revenant used to be human. He used to be the greatest hitman the Mercenary Syndicate ever had. He used to look in the mirror and see his human face looking back. But time changes everything, and when his programming finally failed, he saw what he had become at the hands of the Mercenary Syndicate and Hammond Robotics: a walking nightmare of steel and vestigial flesh. His masters resurrected him as a simulacrum, snatching him from death’s embrace again and again and programming him to forget.

He swore he would hunt down every last person who did this to him, but more than two centuries have passed, and they're all gone… or so he thought. The return of Hammond Robotics to the Outlands has renewed his thirst for vengeance, and he won’t stop until anybody connected to Hammond is dead. Of course, he doesn’t mind eviscerating a few of the Legends along the way. He used to need a reason to kill… but he’s not that man anymore.

ABILITIES:

Passive: Stalker

Revenant is able to crouch-walk faster and climb higher than his foes.

Tactical Ability: Silence

Throw a device that deals damage and disables enemy abilities for short periods.

Ultimate Ability: Death Totem

Drop a totem that protects those who use it from death for a set amount of time. Instead of being killed or downed, users will be teleported back to the totem and restored to a certain amount of health when they receive critical damage,

Legend Perks:

Death Stalker: Crouch-walk speed increases

Nightmare Fuel: Climbing reloads your weapons.

Creeping Dread: Allows Revenant to climb with horizontal control.

No Rest For The Wicked: Death Totem grants Stalker to allies.

Fear Paralysis: Enemies hit by Silence will also be slowed.

Zombie Siphon: While under the effect of Death Totem, knocking enemies restores HP.

Battle Adaptation: Using your finisher adds 100 points to your EVO Shield.

Deadly Momentum: Using your finisher reduces your Ultimates Cooldown by 30%

Interrogator: Using your Finisher Reveals the location of your target’s squad on the mini map.

NEW BATTLE PASS:

The Underworld Battle Pass is here to provide you some killer weapon cosmetics and drop dead gorgeous Legend cosmetics!

NEW EVENTS:

NIGHTMARE BEGINS:

With Revenant comes nightmares in this limited time mode: Nightmare Begins!

Requiem Supply bins have begun to spawn all around World’s Edge and Kings Canyon.

These supply bins have Metal Skulls in them, a new seasonal currency you can use to unlock awesome rewards!

AIRDROP ESCALATION:

A mysterious benefactor has sponsored the Airdrops for this season of the Apex Games. During this limited time event, the rate at which Airdrops land on the map will be increased and equipped with fully kitted weapons!

Second Shot

Second Shot is a Battle Royale limited time mode that enables you to instantly revive when your enemies least expect it. Wait for your foes to drop their guard and return the killing blow for sweet revenge!

New Year's Kickoff!

Our Holiday event kicks off and will go until the new year!

Participate in the festival's events to earn our event currency: gold, as well as epic and legendary Legend and gun skins.

Ranked Updates:

The Season 3 Ranked split will end on November 29th @ 5:00 PM PST. Ranks will be reset, followed closely by the start of the next split on the same day.

Store Vault Update:

The new Store Vault Winner Wonderland is here. The new vault brings with it 6 Eternal cosmetic rewards up for grabs!

New: The Apex Legends Mobile Web Store

A brand new storefront just opened up supported by Xsolla. The Apex Legends Mobile Web Store boasts awesome deals on Syndicate Gold and unique bundles! Check it out here: http://store.playapexmobile.com/

Bug Fixes & Improvements

Full optimization pass for both Kings Canyon and World’s Edge maps.

Apex Legends Mobile is available for download on Android and iOS devices.