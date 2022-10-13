Apex Legends Mobile - Stage Break Event Guide

Season 3 of Apex Legends Mobile is just a few days away, but there are a still some in-game events you can take advantage of before the Aftershow battle pass expires and is replaced by the Champions battle pass on October 18. One of them is Stage Break, an event that has been advertised throughout the entirety of Season 2. Similar to the Crypto-themed System Anomaly event from earlier in the season, this event challenges players to complete daily quests to unlock prizes…and secrets.

The premise of Stage Break is simple: Rhapsody's stage has been, well, broken. Her concert arena has been utterly destroyed, and something tells us a bitter roadie isn't behind this kind of destruction. To discover the culprit (and earn some nice loot along the way), players must repair the devices in Rhapsody's stage kit one by one. For each piece of equipment players repair, another clue will be revealed--along with a new reward for uncovering it. Keep reading for a guide to repairing all five pieces of Rhapsody's broken stage equipment.

Getting started

You may be met with a splash screen advertising the event when you first fire up the Apex Legends Mobile app, but if it doesn't appear (or you reflexively close the pop-up ad), you can also reach the event hub by selecting the purple "Season Event" banner on the right side of the main lobby screen. From there, select the "Limited-Time" tab located at the top of the page, then select "Stage Break" from the vertical list of seasonal events. This will take you to the Stage Break event hub, allowing you to get a better look at the event's missions.

Stage Points

You must repair all five pieces of Rhapsody's stage to complete the event. Each piece of the stage requires a certain amount of Stage Points to repair, with the cheapest piece costing 10 Stage Points, and the most expensive costing 25.To obtain Stage Points, you must complete event missions. The missions refresh each day, and each mission gives rewards you with 5 Stage Points. You'll need a total of 100 Stage Points to fully repair the stage.

Once the first piece of the stage is fixed, the next clue's reward appears on screen.

Missions

As previously mentioned, missions refresh daily. The event's four daily missions are as follows:

Complete 2 matches in Kings Canyon: 5 Stage Points

Deal 600 damage in any mode while playing as Bloodhound or Pathfinder: 5 Stage Points

Finish in the Top 3 as Rhapsody or Wraith in 2 battle royale matches: 5 Stage Points

Knock down a total of 12 enemies in any mode: 5 Stage Points

Repairing the StageOnce you've got enough Stage Points to fix a piece of the stage, select that piece and repair it. Once you've done so, a clue will unlock. You'll obtain a reward for reading the clue (just select the clue located in the bottom left corner of the screen to read it), and also be given a preview of the next clue's reward.

Rewards

Unlike most Apex Mobile events, Stage Break does not list all of its rewards at once--you only see what the second reward is after you've obtained the first one. As such, we can't provide a full list of reward you can earn from this event. But we do know the following items will be among those in the prize pool:

3 Syndicate Pack Pieces

Decorative Blade Weapon Charm

User avatar frame (name unknown)

R-301 weapon skin (name unknown)

Players who complete the event will receive five rewards, including a trio of matching cosmetics.

But there's more at play here than just prizes--repairing the stage unlocks all of the clues, finally explaining what happened to Rhapsody's concert arena. Like the System Anomaly event, this event may also have additional prizes, like downloadable phone wallpapers and other goodies that exist outside the game. There's only one way to find out: Track down those clues and solve the mystery for yourself!

The Stage Break event runs until October 18 at 5 PT PT / 8 PM ET.

Apex Legends Mobile is available for download on Android and iOS devices.