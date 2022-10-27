Apex Legends Mobile Season 3 Event Overview

Apex Legends Mobile Season 3: Champions launched last week with a new legend, a new seasonal cosmetic collection, and of course, a new battle pass. But the Champions Store and Champions battle pass aren't the only source of loot players can access this season. The Season 3 update has also introduced a number of seasonal events that players can take advantage of to earn cosmetics, in-game currency, and other loot.

Because Season 3 has so many in-game events scheduled, we've put together a seasonal overview to help you keep track of the many upcoming limited-time opportunities to score free loot. Keep reading for an overview of every event you can expect to see this season--and what kind of prizes you can earn for completing them.

Season 3 introduced an event calendar to help players keep track of upcoming events.

Champion's Gauntlet

Similar to previous long-term login bonus events, Champion's Gauntlet is both the easiest and the most lucrative event of the season. All you have to do is log in daily for the entirety of the event. Although the goal is to log in without missing a day, don't sweat it too hard if you miss one--the event allows players to miss up to five days by utilizing Retro Check-ins, which unlock the missed day's reward in return for a few Champions Coins.

Players who complete the entirety of the Champion's Gauntlet will obtain:

Combatant Account Badge

Take Aim Loba banner pose (Rare)

Arena Expert user avatar frame (Rare)

Primal Pilfer Loba legend skin (Epic)

2 Mission Cards

2 Syndicate Packs

25 Pack Pieces (equivalent to 2.5 Syndicate Packs)

1,000 Flux

16,800 Champions Coins

The Champion's Gauntlet event ends on November 11.

Login events like Champion's Gauntlet are one of the easiest ways to earn large amounts of Seasonal Currency.

Double XP Halloween Special

This event is exactly what it sounds like. Starting on October 27 at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET, players will gain double XP from participating in matches. The best part? This XP boost applies to all modes, including Ranked Mode and TDM.

Based on the in-game event calendar, it seems that the Double XP Halloween Special will come to an end on October 30th.

Trick Or Treat

Although this event is not yet live, it will be soon, and its event hub has already appeared in-game. This event is quite simple--all players need to do is log in between October 30 and November 1 to pick up a free treat: the Epic-tier Feather and Bone Volt SMG weapon skin.

This mobile-exclusive Volt skin can be earned just by logging in.

Enlist Your Squad

Enlist Your Squad requires players to invite new players to Apex Mobile in return for free rewards. To redeem the awards, new players must make an account using the personalized invitation link provided in the game. Once they've made an account and befriended you, you can redeem your rewards--including a new mobile-exclusive cosmetic skin for Mirage.

The rewards for this event (and the number of recruits required to redeem them) are listed below:

Invite and link accounts with 1 new player: 1 Syndicate Pack

Invite and link accounts with 2 new players: 3,000 Champions Coins

Invite and link accounts with 3 new players: Seeing Dread Mirage legend skin (Epic)

Remember, you will only gain rewards for players who sign up using your personal recruitment link. The Enlist Your Squad event ends on November 1.

The event hub takes players to a webpage where they can use a custom link to recruit friends in return for loot.

The Big 3 Factions

This event requires players to earn points by completing challenges for the three factions that run the Apex Games. Players can earn a total of seven prizes, including in-game currency, a banner pose and banner frame for Pathfinder, and a mobile-exclusive cosmetic skin. Complete at least eight of the 10 event challenges to earn the Blood Scored G7 Scout weapon skin (Epic).

The Big 3 Factions Event ends on November 9.

Apex Mobile recently revealed more information about the trio of commissioners who run the Apex Games.

Signature Weapon Quest

One of the best new additions to the game this season is Fade's Signature Weapon, The Constellation. Similar to the Heirloom Weapons found in Apex on console and PC, Signature Weapons are cosmetic melee weapons that replace a legend's fists during hand-to-hand combat. Though neither Heirlooms nor Signature Weapons provide players with any type of combat advantage, they do offer an aesthetic upgrade (especially for those who play in first-person perspective and thus don't see anything but their hands during matches.

Signature Weapons differ from Heirloom Weapons in a number of ways, but the main difference is that Signature Weapons like The Constellation can be earned for free by collecting Signature Merits. Signature Merits are obtained by opening Supply Bins during matches or completing certain event challenges, but it takes a total of 400 Signature Merits to unlock The Constellation. The Signature Weapon Quest gives players the opportunity to earn a total of 200 Signature Merits, effectively cutting the amount of merits required to unlock The Constellation in half.

You'll need a total of 900 Challenge Points to complete the event and earn all 200 Signature Merits. The Signature Weapon Quest's challenges (and the amount of Challenges Points you'll earn for completing them) are listed below:

Add 3 friends: 60 Challenge Points

Get 20 assists in Ranked Mode: 100 Challenge Points

Play 20 Ranked Matches: 200 Challenge Points

Complete 1 battle royale match: 10 Challenge Points

Play 5 matches in Ranked Mode: 50 Challenge Points

Play 10 matches in Ranked Mode: 100 Challenge Points

Play 1 match with friends in any mode: 20 Challenge Points

Play 3 matches with friends in any mode: 100 Challenge Points

Play 3 battle royale matches with friends: 60 Challenge Points

Finish in the Top 3 in 6 battle royale matches: 100 Challenge Points

Playing as Bloodhound or Fade, make the Top 3 in 2 battle royale matches: 50 Challenge Points

Playing as Fade, kill 10 enemies in Kings Canyon: 30 Challenge Points

Playing as Fade, complete 3 battle royale matches: 30 Challenge Points

Use Fade's Ultimate 7 times in battle royale matches: 50 Challenge Points

Playing as Fade, deal 1,000 damage in Kings Canyon: 50 Challenge Points

The Signature Weapon Quest cuts the time needed to obtain The Constellation in half.

Three sets of Signature Merits can be earned through this event, for a total of 200. The amount of Challenge Points required to earn each set of Signature Merits is as follows:

150 Challenge Points: 30 Signature Merits

500 Challenge Points: 70 Signature Merits

900 Challenge Points: 100 Signature Merits

Completing every challenge will leave you with a total of 920 Challenge Points--meaning you can afford to skip a single 10- or 20-point challenge and still make off with all 200 Signature Merits.

The Signature Weapon Quest event ends on November 2.

Competitive Edge

Competitive Edge is a mysterious event, as its in-game description isn't very detailed. The event simply presents the player with a series of six quests, three of which refresh daily. These quests must be completed to earn points that will (according to the event's description) "charge Ash's Ultimate."

Each daily quest is worth 5 points, while the three non-refreshing quests will earn you 10 points each. 100 points are needed to complete the event and unlock all five prizes. The amount of points needed to earn each reward is as follows:

20 points: Rat-tastrophe banner badge

40 points: Ash and Rat emoji

60 points: 1,000 Champions Coins

80 points: Infernal Ash banner frame (Rare)

100 Points: Past Emblem Alternator weapon skin (Epic)

The Competitive Edge event's challenges can be access via the tab on the right side of the screen.

Keep in mind that the first day you participate in the challenge, you can earn a total of 45 points. But after that, only three of the six challenges will refresh daily, so only 15 points can be earned per day once the three non-refreshing challenges have been completed. This means you will need a minimum of five days to earn all 100 points needed to complete the event.

The Competitive Edge event ends on November 7.

Awoken Nightmares Store Vault

Currently the only store event, Awoken Nightmares is another lucky draw event, and functions exactly like Hyperbeat's Future Wave Store Vault. The vault contains a plethora of gorgeous Halloween-themed cosmetics, but due to the nature of the event, there's no way to guarantee you'll get the item you want. Store Vault events also require Syndicate Gold--a currency that can only be obtained with IRL cash--and can get pretty pricey, so proceed with caution.

That said, the cosmetics in the Awoken Nightmares Store Vault are all very high quality, and many of them outshine the collection of Halloween skins that are currently available in the console and PC versions of the game, so this event is definitely worth a try if you don't mind the financial risk.The Awoken Nightmares collection will be available through November 19.

Lifeline's Pumpkin Practitioner skin is one of many spooky cosmetics included in the Awoken Nightmares Store Vault.

Upcoming Events

The following events are currently listed in the Season 3 event schedule:

Halloween Havoc: October 29 - November 6

Expired Events

The following events are no longer active:

Gladiator of the Arena

King's Triumph

This page will be updated periodically as Season 3 progresses, so if you find yourself struggling with event challenges, don't forget to check back here for hints and tips that will make difficult event missions much easier to tackle.

Apex Legends Mobile is available for download on Android and iOS devices.