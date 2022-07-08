Apex Legends Mobile Season 2 Patch Notes Detail Rhapsody's Abilities, Octane Nerf

Respawn has released the full patch notes for Apex Legends Mobile Season 2: Distortion, which details the abilities of Rhapsody, the mobile title's newest playable character. The patch notes also reveal that Kings Canyon is coming to Mobile in Season 2, as well as a host of bug fixes and balancing changes.

Like Season 1's Fade, Rhapsody is a Mobile-exclusive legend. A talented DJ and the daughter of a brilliant AI engineer, Rhapsody uses her music and robot companion Rowdy to support her allies. Her abilities are listed below.

Rhapsody's Abilities

Passive Ability: Gifted Ear - You pick up and visualize sounds from an extended range

Tactical Ability: Hype Anthem - Play a powerful track that speeds up nearby squadmates and recharges shields. Taking damage will end the effect.

Ultimate Ability: Rowdy's Rave - Rowdy projects a wall of flashing lights that blocks incoming sight and scans.

Season 2 also adds Kings Canyon to Mobile. Like World's Edge, it's the original version of Kings Canyon, complete with an untouched Skull Town that hasn't been accidentally blown up by Loba (despite the fact that she's already in the game).

The patch notes tease that Rhapsody has hidden VIP tickets to her next concert around Kings Canyon, which can be collected if you know where to look on the map.

Season 2 will make several adjustments to which modes will be available to play as well. Arenas mode is being taken out of Mobile, to be replaced with Gun Game and Hack.

Gun Game is a fast-paced variation on team deathmatch, where the player with the most points or the first to get three melee kills wins the match. Hack is also a variation on team deathmatch, dividing teams into the Hackers who are trying to take certain points on the map and the Defenders attempting to stop them.

And speaking of team deathmatch, a new TDM map has been added to Mobile: Pythas Block 0. This neon-saturated city block can be seen in the Season 2 launch trailer.

Season 2 also makes adjustments to current legends as well. Pathfinder has been buffed, with his grappling hook now able to pull enemies to him, allowing you to yank unsuspecting targets off ledges or stop an enemy from trying to escape. Octane, meanwhile, has been nerfed, as he can no longer double jump off his Jump Pad while healing.

For the full list of upcoming changes, check out the Apex Legends Mobile Season 2 patch notes, which are detailed below.

Apex Legends Mobile Season 2 Patch Notes

New Maps

King's Canyon The King is back Legends--the map that started it all for the Apex Games is now in Apex Legends Mobile. To celebrate the launch of Kings Canyon, Rhapsody placed some VIP Tickets for her next concert on the map. Are you lucky enough to find one?

Pythas Block 0 Pythas Block 0 is a new TDM map. It's a corporate campus owned by Pythas Inc. that sits high above the city Kómma on Solace. It's used for Pythas offices of high-end executives, some entertainment, and an arcade called Pythas Arcade.



New Events

Town Takeover: Encore Galore! The carrier Encore Galore has arrived at Kings Canyon painted tip to tail with neon paint almost as loud as Rhapsody’s music. Land on Encore Galore for awesome loot and a chance at finding a VIP pass

Rhapsody LIVE: Complete challenges in game to earn special Rhapsody posters to commemorate this brand new Legends arrival in the Apex Games!



New Game Modes

In this update, Arenas will be back at a future date, instead we have two brand new game modes making their debut:

Gun Game Acquire kills to work your way through the extensive Arsenal of guns available in the Apex Games. Most points or three melee kills wins!

Hack An ADS Satellite which has been built based on The Ring Technology acts as an orbital cannon overlooking the playing field. In this mode, two teams face off as Hackers vs. Defenders. As Hackers, your job is to work with your team to Hack one of the two sites on the map to gain points. After three points have been attained, the Satellite will punish your opponents by frying them to a crisp. As Defenders, your job is to stop the hackers at all costs! First to win four rounds wins the match, work with your team to either hack the ADS and laser your opponents or eliminate hackers to stave off death by orbital cannon at all costs.



Ranked

The new season comes with a partial ladder reset for Legends to rise to new heights!

Your rank, point gain, and loss will now appear during a match.

Adjusted the point ratio gained for Kills compared to Assists

Real-time ranked leaderboards have been enabled.

Club Showdown

Gather your club members and rise to the top of the club leaderboards by completing objectives! Your club's activity will dictate your activity points as you face off against 19 other clubs on a randomized leaderboard.

Show your club pride and rack up points to be able to redeem special rewards. The higher your ranking, the better the rewards!

Seasonal Shop

A new Rhapsody-themed season shop has opened. What better way to drum-*beat* the heat than with some cool new cosmetics!

New Shop Items

The Distortion update comes with a brand new Battle Pass and a set of new Legendary tier skins: Mecha Strike Go!

Distortion Battle Pass

Legend Adjustments

Added the ability for Pathfinder’s hook to pull enemies without Pathfinder being pulled towards the enemy.

Disabled the ability to use the second jump from Octane’s jump pad while using healing items.

Removed collision for teammates.

Weapon Adjustments

Fully kitted weapons changed to: Havok, Prowler, Spitfire, Charge Rifle & Mastiff.

EVA-8 & Devotion moved to Care Package, Spitfire and Volt removed from Care Package.

EVA-8 base pellet damage increased from 6 to 7, spare ammo stack adjusted to 60.

Devotion base damage increased from 16 to 17, spare ammo stack adjusted to 270.

Removed Spitfire barrel attachment slot. Increased tactical reload speed from 2.37s to 2.57s.

Regular Spitfire reload speed increased from 3.06s to 3.26s. Magazine capacity adjusted to 40/45/50/55.

Volt base damage reduced from 17 to 15.

Volt magazine capacity adjusted to 21/24/27/32.

Peacekeeper lower limb damage ratio adjusted from 0.8 to 1

Mozambique lower limb damage ratio adjusted from 0.93 to 1

New Weapon Attachments & Customizations

Added unique tracer VFX for the Turbocharger and Selectfire Receiver hop-ups.

Seasonal themed tracer ammo will have trajectory VFX and hit effects.

Added new customization features for crosshairs. Adjust color, width, length and transparency.

Game Mode Adjustments

Team Deathmatch EVA-8 and Devotion moved from the base weapon pool to the care package. Spitfire and Volt added to the base weapon pool. Spitfire and Volt changed from red to gold tier weapons



Misc.

Kill Achievements system for BR and MP modes now available. Can be turned off in the settings menu.

Bug Fixes, Adjustments, and Quality-Of-Life Improvements

Added distance acceleration mode in sensitivity settings.

Added vertical sync toggle in the video options menu.

Picking up a squadmate's banner has been adjusted to a one-handed action. You can now loot a squadmates banner while shooting or using a healing item.

Optimized climbing speed and animation.

Added a third person in air crouching animation.

Added a toggle to turn team mate item callouts on or off in the settings menu.

Added pinging while knocked and a help callout button.

Added an in-game squadmate item request display.

Fixed the unintended momentum conservation occurring from bunny hopping tech.

Fixed an issue where the red notification dot would not resolve naturally in the store.

Fixed an issue where Pathfinder would cause themselves and an enemy to spin in circles while grappled.

Fixed an issue where players could hear enemy footsteps while in the void.

Fixed an issue where Octane's jump pad would sometimes not trigger when stepping on it.

Fixed an issue where Octane could not use weapons after taking a zipline.

Fixed an issue where using a finisher would cause players to get stuck.

Fixed an issue where the range of Caustic's ultimate would not match its visual animation.

Fixed an issue where Caustic’s traps would not deploy properly due to Gibraltar's Dome of Protection.

Fixed an issue where Caustic’s gas animation would remain visible after the effect has ended.

Fixed an issue where map beacons would not show animation when scout legends would interact with them.

Fixed an issue where gunshot SFX would trigger randomly.

Fixed a visual issue where crosshairs would not disappear.

Fixed an issue where some buttons would not disappear when hidden and sometimes display abnormal transparency.

Fixes and optimizations to controller support.

Fixed various geo and mesh issues that caused players to get stuck or move irregularly.

Fixed an issue where mobile respawn beacons and heat shields were not auto looted.

HUD customization now supports 0 Transparency.

Various Fixes and optimizations to the Legend select screen.

Added various performance optimizations to the World's Edge map.

Optimized screen transition performance.

Optimized the skydive experience.

Added the ability to block non-friend team invites.

Optimized various aspects of the shops’ menus.

Many other fixes and improvements.

Optimized the ability display performance in low graphic settings, to ensure smooth ability usage.

Optimized accuracy of melee attacks.

Optimized the mechanics of Wraiths Ultimate and Tactical abilities. Tactical can only be released after the ultimate initial action is finished.

Optimized the visual effects in the void.

Optimized Bangalore's smoke effect, and increased visibility while in the smoke.

Optimized most legends' perk icon display.

Caustic's "Healing Catalyst" perk now has its own reviving animation.

Fixed visual issue that caused Mirage's decoys to occasionally have their weapon attachments displayed incorrectly.