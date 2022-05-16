Apex Legends Mobile Season 1 Patch Notes Details New Legend, Fade

Respawn has released the patch notes for Season 1 of Apex Legends Mobile ahead of the game's mobile release on May 17. The notes include details about new legend Fade's abilities, as well as changes to both the game and shop

The patch notes details the abilities of Fade, a new legend only in Apex Legends Mobile. Fade's passive, Slipstream, gives him a speed boost at the end of a slide. His tactical is called Flashback, and lets him recall to his previous location. His ultimate ability is Phase Chamber, which sets off an explosion causing everyone around Fade to phase, making them temporarily unable to deal or receive damage.

The patch notes also detail the Apex Legends Mobile Season 1 Battle Pass, which includes Fade at level 25 in the free track. The store also sorts items differently from Apex Legends, labeling the items rarity as D-S rank, instead of the classic rarity tiers.

Apex Legends Mobile is a mobile version of the popular free-to-play battle royale shooter that functions independently of the PC and console version of the game. Apex Legends Mobile doesn't includes the full roster of Legends from Apex Legends and has its own exclusive Legend, Fade. It also includes exclusive game modes, like team death match, that aren't in the normal game. You can read the full Apex Legends Mobile patch notes on the game's official site or below:

Apex Legends Mobile Season 1 Patch Notes

New Legend: Fade

Ignacio Huamaní was the youngest in a family of military-tech hunters. Working together, they made a living “recovering” weaponry and selling it to the highest bidder. As the youngest, he was the lookout, and eager to prove he could handle more. So he took on a contract with a mysterious client, and acquired the suit for him. But it was a trap: his family died, and the suit propelled him into another dimension. It’s been a long journey, but he’s finally back, and ready to find justice and redemption in the Apex Games. He can’t turn back the clock for his family, but on the Battlefield, he is the master of not only his own destiny, but the destiny of those in his crosshairs.

Passive: Slipstream

Fade gains a short movement speed boost at the end of his slide.

Tactical: Flashback

Fade’s suit rips him backwards through another dimension, phasing him to his previous location.

Phase Chamber

Fade throws an activator core from his suit.The resulting explosion phases everyone within the radius for a few seconds making them unable to deal or receive damage.

Game Modes:

Advance Training Level

In the Advance Training Level, you can practice advanced techniques and weapon handling skills in a free environment. Practice makes perfect!

Practice and hone your skills for rewards in weekly challenges! Missions and objectives will rotate weekly. Complete these challenges to earn juicy rewards.

New Arena Map: Overflow

Things are heating up and Overflow is the perfect map for spicy plays! Tight corners, lanes and flanking opportunities await you and your teammates at Overflow’s unique POIs. Will you be on fire or get burned in this lava-ish new edition to the Arena map pool?

New Feature: Team Fill

Nobody likes a quitter. But now, that's not such a big deal. Auto team fill is a new feature that will bring players into active games if another player leaves prematurely. (Only active in Team Deathmatch)

Shop Updates

Complete challenges to unlock levels and rewards in the Apex Legends Mobile Battlepass. In Apex Legends: Mobile, items are tiered from D to S. Unlock the “Vermin Control'' skin for Caustic and the “SOS Signal” for the Kraber just by starting the pass. Along the way, Gibraltar’s “Gentle Giant”, Mirage’s “Graffiti Artist”, “Ready for Impact” Pathfinder and the “Authorized Personnel Only” Havoc. You’ll also earn banner frames, holosprays, emotes, trackers, weapon charms and more.

The Battle Pass also gives players opportunities to unlock Fade. By reaching level 25 in the free Battle Pass or purchasing 10 levels of the premium and then attaining 15 more normal levels, he’ll join the Roster.

Co-Op Club Missions & Club Store:

This brand new feature allows squads to pick challenges they want to achieve together to unlock rewards in the brand new Club Store!

Emojis:

A brand new Emote system is coming to Apex Legends Mobile allowing you to conveniently communicate with friend and foe alike.

Weapons, Attachments, & Gear:

New Weapon: 30-30 Marksman Rifle.

New Scope: 4x - 10x Thermal imaging Optic

New Gear: Heatshields

Replicators will now drop in random locations within the Ring

Legend Perk System:

New visual upgrades to the system

Added Legend rewards to the perk system, earn rewards by completing Legend-specific objectives

Added a perk planning feature to plot your next move ahead of time

Added a perk recommendation feature to help you get straight into the action

Weapon Changes:

Triple Take

Changed ammo type to energy

Weapon type changed to Marksman Rifle

Can now equip energy mags and sniper stocks

G7 Scout

Weapon type changed to Marksman Rifle

Volt SMG

Damage increased from 15 -> 17

Mag size increased to 35

Fully Kitted Weapons

Removed: Hemlok, Devotion LMG, Mozambique

Added: Flatline, L-Star, 30-30

Supply Drops:

Removed Peacekeeper

Added Volt SMG

Apex Legends Mobile In Belgium

Unfortunately, we won’t be publishing Apex Legends™ Mobile in Belgium due to the local regulatory situation around paid random rewards.

Bug Fixes And Improvements

FPS optimization pass for iPhone 13 or newer devices

Fixed Gibraltar’s shield bounce while aiming down sights

Fixed an issue with Gibraltar’s ult not behaving correctly

Fixed various textural issues on models

Fixed an issue where Pathfinder’s grappling hook would not disengage

Fixed an issue that would cause Pathfinder’s grapple hook to interact incorrectly with his model

Fixed an issue where players would get stuck in dropships if repeatedly tapping their tactical skill

While active, Mirage’s decoys can now imitate Mirage’s emotes

Fixed an issue where some railings could not be jumped over.

Fixed a collision issue that caused throwables to pass through doors if another player is close colliding with it.

Red weapons will now automatically pick up ammunition.

Fixed some out of bounds areas on World’s Edge

Fixed an issue where nameplates would pile together while on dropship

Many other fixes and improvements.