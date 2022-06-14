Apex Legends Mobile Releases Season 2 Gameplay Trailer

The trailer shows off Season 2's new Frost Grenades and some icy new map changes.

By on

Comments

Apex Legends Mobile Season 2: Cold Snap launches today, and Respawn Entertainment is kicking things off early with a brand new gameplay trailer that shows off all the new content players can expect to encounter in the mobile game's new season.

As previously reported, Loba is this season's debut Legend, and while she's generally the center of attention, she might just be upstaged by Apex Mobile's newest throwable ordnance: Frost Grenades. These chilly explosives are no ordinary snowballs--they damage the enemy upon impact and freeze them, restricting their ability to move.

Of course, no new Apex season would be complete without loot. Today's gameplay trailer gives players a glimpse of the new Frosted Loot Boxes and map changes that were mentioned in yesterday's patch notes, along with a preview of some of the upcoming season's battle pass cosmetics--all ice-themed, of course.

Just like Apex Legends on console and PC, Apex Mobile's new season has both a standard premium battle pass and an expanded premium battle pass. While the full contents of the Cold Snap battle pass won't be known until the season launches, here's what we know so far:

Battle Pass Premium:

  • 1x Eternal Legend Skin (Octane - Ice Climber)
  • 2x Legendary Legend Skin (Bangalore - Winter Ghillie, Bloodhound - Snow Prints)
  • 2x Legendary Weapon Skin (EVA-8 Auto shotgun, Devotion LMG)
  • Cosmetic rewards (Banners, Emotes, Syndicate Packs, etc)
  • 800 Syndicate Gold

Battle Pass Premium Plus:

  • All content from Battle Pass Premium
  • 80% Bonus BP XP
  • 500000 BP XP (10 BP level)
  • Limited Avatar Frame

Players will also experience a Town Takeover this season. The Climatizer on World's Edge is getting a frosty makeover this season that impacts gameplay in a very unique way. The Climatizer allows players to blanket certain POIs in a layer of fresh snow, spawning Frosted Loot Boxes with collectable diamonds and Frost Grenades inside. Diamonds can be used to purchase cosmetics from the Cold Snap Seasonal Shop, and can also be found in the deathboxes of enemies.

Apex Legends Mobile's new Frost Grenade in action.
Apex Legends Mobile's new Frost Grenade in action.

In addition to the Climatizer Town Takeover, an LTM known as Armed and Dangerous will also make its debut in the mobile game this season, allowing players to show off their skills using only shotguns and sniper rifles.

There is surely more to come, but the wait is almost over--Apex Legends Mobile Season 2: Cold Snap launches tonight at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET.

Apex Legends Mobile is available for download on iOS and Android.

