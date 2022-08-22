Apex Legends Mobile Releases Hyperbeat Gameplay Trailer

The second half of Apex Legends Mobile Season 2.5 starts tomorrow with the release of the Hyperbeat battle pass, and the game's developers are kicking things off early with a gameplay trailer that shows some of the mobile game's new features in action.

In addition to a new battle pass, the Hyperbeat update includes some changes to gameplay itself (as detailed in the recently released Hyperbeat patch notes) and the introduction of Crypto as a playable character, complete with a unique set of mobile-exclusive perks. All of this new content is put on display in the Apex Legends Mobile Hyperbeat gameplay trailer.

The trailer gives players a closer look at the Hyperbeat battle pass cosmetics (plus some cosmetic items that will appear in future store events), upcoming Kings Canyon map changes, and Rhapsody's Town Takeover. Additionally, the trailer reveals that Hack Mode and Gun Game will be returning as limited-time modes.

Pathfinder's Legendary Hype Machine skin is included in the Hyperbeat battle pass.

Apex Legends Mobile Season 2.5: Hyperbeat goes live tomorrow, August 23 at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET. But for any players who are feeling particularly impatient, there's still plenty to do before the first half of Season 2 comes to an end, like finishing the System Anomaly event, which runs until August 26.

Apex Legends Mobile is available for download on Android and iOS devices.