Apex Legends Mobile Release Date Confirmed, First New Character Revealed

Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment recently announced that the heavily-anticipated mobile version of the hero shooter would release sometime in May, but did not specify exactly when. But today, the launch date was officially announced: Apex Legends Mobile will be released on May 17.

Octane, as seen in the Apex Legends Mobile launch trailer.
Respawn tweeted the announcement alongside a trailer for the mobile version of the game. Though the trailer doesn't depict any actual gameplay, it does add some interesting lore and hints at a new legend that will join the list of playable characters in Apex Mobile. This isn't too much of a surprise, as Respawn has previously stated there will be mobile-exclusive content including maps, modes, events and even legends. If this new character debuts next week alongside Apex Legends Mobile: Season 1, it would mark the first time Respawn has ever unveiled two legends in such a short timespan.

Though the game doesn't launch until May 17, users can pre-register for Apex Legends Mobile now, which will grant them multiple in-game rewards. There's a catch, though--the number of rewards each player gets depends entirely on how many total players pre-register for the game. Currently unlocked rewards include a badge, a banner frame, a banner pose, and Epic-tier skins for both Bloodhound and the R-99. If pre-registrations surpass 15 million users, all players will receive a holospray of the Apex Legends Mobile logo. The next milestone is 25 million pre-registrations, which will grant players an Epic-tier Pathfinder skin. Whether further tiers will be added remains to be seen.

Apex Legends Mobile will be available for iOS and Android starting on May 17.

