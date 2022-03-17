Apex Legends Mobile Pre-Registration Is Available Now

Following a delay in February due to "current world events," it seems like EA is ready to move forward with its launch of Apex Legends' mobile version. In a post on Twitter, developer Respawn shared that the game is currently available for pre-register, as well as some other key details on the upcoming title.

As with other mobile battle royale games, like Fortnite and PUBG: Battlegrounds, Apex Legends Mobile seems to be a 1:1 recreation of what players would get on consoles or PC. It's not clear if the game's entire cast of Legends will be present though, with only a small group being shown off in today's trailer. That being said, a page on the game's website promises that Apex Legends Mobile will constantly be updated with "gameplay, modes, progressions, and live events." The game will also apparently have its own exclusive content, including "new mobile-first Legends" and maps.

Now Playing: Apex Legends Mobile: Pre-Registration Trailer

Pre-registration for Apex Legends Mobile is available now, although only on Android devices. A link provided in Respawn's announcement tweet leads to a Google Play Store page for the game, where users can pre-register for a chance at early access. However, Apex Legends Mobile will also be available on iOS devices, with its page on the App Store listing that iOS 11.0 or later iPhones, iPads, and iPod touch devices will be compatible with the game.

Apex Legends isn't the only battle royale title that's in the process of coming to mobile devices. Recently, Activision announced that its own hit title in the genre, Call of Duty: Warzone, also has a mobile version in development.