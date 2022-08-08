Apex Legends Mobile Players Can Now Play Fade Free For A Limited Time

Fade, the first mobile-exclusive character to hit Apex Legends Mobile when it launched back in March, can now be played free of charge--for the moment, anyway. This week, Respawn is giving players a chance to walk (well, slide) a few miles in the mobile legend's shoes without having to pay for the privilege.

Normally, Apex Legends Mobile characters can only be unlocked by either purchasing the premium battle pass and reaching level 25 of 50 (at which point that season's legend will be unlocked) or by purchasing them manually. This means that, unlike in standard Apex Legends, there is no way to unlock an Apex Legends Mobile character without spending real cash.

Because of this, many players--especially new ones--haven't gotten a chance to try out Fade and Rhapsody, or even the recently added Loba. Giving players a chance to dip their toes into a new legend's ability set is a wise choice on the part of the game's developers, as many players (especially those who got their start on the console and PC version of the game) are hesitant to spend real money on a character they are unfamiliar with and may not enjoy playing.

Apex Legends Mobile players now have Fade's abilities at their fingertips.

To play Fade without unlocking him, select the "Go!" option on the splash screen that appears when you first open the game (or manually navigate to the event page via the banner ads on the right side of the main lobby screen). You'll then be taken to the game mode page, where you can pick your preferred game mode and automatically load into the match as Fade.

Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end, and this event is no exception--you will only be able to play as the mysterious man known as Fade for free until August 10 at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET. Make sure you give him a try before time runs out, and check out our Apex Legends Mobile Season 2 event guide for a detailed look at all of this season's new events, including the newest Phase Heist.

Apex Legends Mobile is available for download on Android and iOS devices