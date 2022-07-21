Apex Legends Mobile's Perk System Is Coming To Ranked This Weekend

For a limited time, your equipped perks will have an effect in Apex Legends Mobile Ranked.

By on

Comments

Looks like Apex Legends Mobile is shaking things up this weekend. For a limited time, Ranked mode will support active legend perks, allowing players to utilize these unlockable abilities in a competitive setting.

The perk system will only be live in Ranked from July 22-24. It's a very tight window--it seems like Respawn is doing this more to test out how perks might affect Ranked, rather than introduce a true limited-time mode.

Now Playing: Apex Legends Mobile Review

Perks are exclusive to Apex Legends Mobile--they are not present in the console/PC game. You unlock perks for a legend by repeatedly playing as said legend, providing a means of further specializing how a given character performs.

For example, if you're playing as Rhapsody, the new mobile-first legend added in Apex Legends Mobile Season 2, you could increase her potential on offense with her Sound Bleed perk, which amplifies her passive ability, Gifted Ear, so that it allows her to see sound visualizations of noises even if they're behind a wall. Conversely, you could up her role as a support legend with the Volume Control perk, which allows Rhapsody to gift her passive ability to anyone affected by her tactical ability, Hype Anthem.

Each legend can equip up to three perks at a time, allowing you to create your own custom build. To ensure there are no balancing issues, perks have remained exclusive to non-Ranked playlists up until now. Depending on how this weekend goes, however, that may not be the case for much longer.

Apex Legends Mobile is available for iOS and Android devices.

