Apex Legends Mobile Network Hacker Event Guide

Apex Legends Mobile's latest exclusive limited-time mode, Hack, requires wits, planning, and preparedness. But it doesn't hurt to add a little flair to your strategy, so Respawn's pocket-sized version of its hit first-person shooter has launched the Network Hacker Event, which rewards players with free loot for completing matches and other event challenges in the new LTM.

Hack is essentially the Apex Legends Mobile version of Call of Duty's Search and Destroy mode and Counter-Strike's Bomb Defuse mode. The mode also shares many similarities with Titanfall 2's Live Fire mode, and Apex Mobile recently held an LTE of the same name. Hack Mode is named after a drone belonging to Crypto, who is rumored to be the next legend to migrate to mobile from the console/PC version of the game. But just like the drone after which it is named, this event isn't going to stick around for long. Keep reading for a guide to all the challenges and rewards the Network Hacker Event has to offer.

Getting started

Upon logging in, you'll be met with a splash screen advertising the event. Select "Go!" to be taken to the event hub. You can also navigate to it manually by selecting the "Season Event" banner on the right side of the main lobby screen. Select the "Limited-Time" tab at the top of the screen, then select the "Network Hacker" tab from the vertical list on the right side of the screen.

Challenges and Challenge Points

Once you've arrived at the event hub, you'll see a list of challenges on the right side of the screen. Each challenge rewards the player with a specific amount of Challenge Points upon completion. The event challenges and the amount of Challenge Points obtained for completing them are as follows:

Complete 5 matches in Hack Mode - 20 Challenge Points

Win 1 match of Hack Mode - 10 Challenge Points

Kill 5 enemies in Hack Mode - 20 Challenge Points

Kill 2 enemies in a single match of Hack Mode - 10 Challenge Points

Get 3 assists in Hack Mode - 20 Challenge Points

Win 2 matches in Hack Mode - 20 Challenge Points

The Network Hacker Event hub, featuring the free reward challenge track

Free rewards

Players will unlock a series of three rewards as they accumulate Challenges Points. The rewards--and the amount of Challenge Points required to unlock them--are as follows:

30 Challenge Points: On Edge Fade Banner Pose (Rare)

On Edge Fade Banner Pose (Rare) 60 Challenge Points: 2,000 Seasonal Currency*

2,000 Seasonal Currency* 100 Challenge Points: Fog Wave Vold SMG weapon skin (Epic)

*Seasonal Currency can be used to redeem free season-exclusive cosmetics from the Distortion Store, which can be located at the top of the event hub next to the "Limited-Time" tab. The currency will expire alongside the Distortion Battle Pass.

The Epic-tier Fog Wave Volt SMG weapon skin is the final reward for completing the Network Hacker Event.

Any players hoping to get their hands on all three event rewards shouldn't dawdle--the Network Hacker Event ends on Sunday, July 24 at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET. Thankfully, the event can easily be completed in just a few hours, especially if you squad up with friends.

Players who are short on time shouldn't despair--there are a plethora of other events that are active in Apex Mobile this season, so be sure to check out our guide to all the new events currently taking place in Apex Legends Mobile Season 2: Distortion. If you haven't been playing recently, don't fret--Apex Mobile is holding an exclusive event for absentee players.

Apex Legends Mobile is available free-to-play on iOS and Android devices.