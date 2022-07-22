Apex Legends Mobile - Neon Rebellion Versus Drop Guide

Apex Legends Mobile's latest in-store event, the Neon Rebellion Versus Drop (Season 2's version of an Arsenal Drop) is now available in the portable battle royale's in-game store. The Neon Rebellion Versus Drop features a collection of 20 cosmetic items, from user avatar frames and skydive emotes to Eternal and Legendary-tier character and weapon skins.

The cosmetics are unlocked at random, and each reward has a different probability of being unlocked. But Arsenal Drops are far more complicated than they appear at first glance, and the game's complex purchase design strategy can be rather confusing for the average player, so we put together a guide to provide a detailed breakdown of this Versus Drop's mechanics. If you're a little daunted by the odds-based store event, don't worry--we did the math so you don't have to.

Getting started

When you open the Apex Legends Mobile App, a pop-up announcement advertising the Neon Rebellion Versus Drop will appear. Select "Go!" to be taken directly to the store event screen. But if you've already closed the pop-up, don't worry--there are two other methods of gaining access to the event hub, though both are somewhat complicated.The first method is fairly simple: If you're feeling particularly patient, you can also find the event page by waiting for the event's banner ad to appear on the right side of the lobby.

Method number two allows players to access the event hub manually by selecting the store tab on the main lobby screen. Opening the store will display a broken link to the Neon Rebellion event hub, so once you've opened the store tab, ignore that ad and select the "Emporium" tab from the vertical menu on the right side of the screen instead. This will take you to another page advertising the event that does not have a broken link. Select the Neon Rebellion Versus Drop, and you'll find yourself at the event loot page, where you can take a look at the prizes that are available--and your odds of unlocking each one.

Loot box prices

The Versus drop's cosmetics cannot be directly purchased. Instead, they must be unlocked by purchasing loot boxes with Syndicate Gold. But there's a catch: While the first box only costs 30 Syndicate Gold (roughly $0.30 USD), the price of opening a loot box increases with each round.

To obtain all 20 cosmetics, you will need to open 20 boxes. The cost of each box is as follows:

Box #1: 30 SG

Box #2: 45 SG

Box #3: 65 SG

Box #4: 90 SG

Box #5: 140 SG

Box #6: 185 SG

Box #7: 230 SG

Box #8: 280 SG

Box #9: 325 SG

Box #10: 370 SG

Box #11: 465 SG

Box #12: 560 SG

Box #13: 650 SG

Box #14: 745 SG

Box #15: 930 SG

Box #16: 1,100 SG

Box #17: 1,300 SG

Box #18: 1,500 SG

Box #19: 1,700 SG

Box #20: 2,000 SG

Players who wish to obtain all 20 cosmetics will need to spend a total of 12,710 Syndicate Gold, which is equal to roughly $110 USD when accounting for the price of Syndicate Gold bundles and the amount of bonus coins that come with each one.

Odds

Like previous store drop events, each of the event's 20 cosmetic items is situated on one of six rows. Each row has a different probability of being selected when you open a loot box. Then one of the items in the selected row is unlocked and removed from the loot pool, improving your odds for every box you open and ensuring you receive no duplicate rewards. The odds of unlocking a cosmetic from each of the six rows are as follows.

Row 6: 50% chance

Row 5: 33% chance

Row 4: 10% chance

Row 3: 5% chance

Row 2: 1.5% chance

Row 1: 0.5% chance

Unlike all of the mobile game's previous store drops, the odds listed in the Neon Rebellion event description match those listed on the main event reward page, confirming that these odds are indeed correct.

The Neon Rebellion Versus Drop event hub, featuring all event cosmetics and the odds of unlocking each of them.

Cosmetics

When it comes to the event's exclusive cosmetics, you will find the following items located in these rows:

Row Six: 50%

Astounding Caustic emote pack (Epic)

Death Fog Mirage holospray (Epic)

Party All Night Rhapsody holospray (Epic)

Love Ya! Rhapsody emote pack (Epic)

Row Five: 33%

Steel Order Caustic skin (Rare)

Toxic Dose user avatar frame (Epic)

Rowdy's Solo Rhapsody banner frame (Epic)

Prism Star Rhapsody skin (Epic)

Row Four: 10%

Bombs Away! Caustic skydive emote (Epic)

Scan Lines Peacekeeper weapon skin (Rare)

Blazing Dream Flatline weapon skin (Rare)

Mix It Up Rhapsody skydive emote (Rare)

Row Three: 5%

Chrome Revolution Caustic skin (Epic)

Septic Shock Charge Rifle weapon skin (Epic)Vibrant Hazard RE-45 weapon skin (Epic)Beat Uprising Rhapsody skin (Epic)

Row Two: 1.5%

Viridian Array Mastiff Shotgun weapon skin (Legendary)

Nova Blast Mozambique weapon skin (Legendary

Row One: 0.5%

Toxic Defiance Caustic skin (Legendary)

Restless Rager Rhapsody skin (Legendary)

Rhapsody and Caustic donning their respective Neon Rebellion Legendary skins

The Neon Rebellion Versus Drop will be available until Monday, May 8 at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET. But if you're looking for an event with free rewards, check out our Network Hacker Event guide and our Season 2 event overview.

Also, make sure you don't forget to take part in this week's user survey--you'll get a free reward for completing it! To access the user survey, select the "Season Event" banner on the right side of the main lobby screen. Once you're on the Distortion hub page, select the "Limited-Time" tab at the top of the screen. The first event on this page is the user survey, but if you can't see it, make sure you've selected the "Player Feedback" tab on the right side of the Limited-Time page. You'll see an image of Lifeline hugging her beloved DOC drone and a link to the survey. Once you've completed and submitted it, return to the Player Feedback tab and select the "Claim" button at the bottom of the screen. This will allow you to redeem 500 free Seasonal Currency, which can be used in the Distortion Store.

To locate the Distortion Store, select the "Season Event" banner again, but don't navigate to the Limited-Time tab. Instead, look at the right side of the screen and select the "Distortion Store" tab at the bottom of the vertical list. This will take you to the Distortion Store, where you can spend your Seasonal Currency on your choice of 16 unique, mobile-exclusive cosmetic rewards, from character and weapon skins to weapon charms and Syndicate Packs, the Distortion Store has it all. But there's no rush--the store will be open until August 23, so its best to save up as much Seasonal Currency as you can, and wait until the last day of the season to spend it, ensuring you snag as much free Distortion Store loot as possible.

Apex Legends Mobile is free-to-play on iOS and Android.