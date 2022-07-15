Apex Legends Mobile Launches Exclusive Event For Inactive Players

Apex Legends Mobile made a splash when it launched in May, with over 15 million players pre-registering for the mobile version of Respawn Entertainment's popular battle royale. The game brought in $5 million and was the most downloaded game in 60 countries during its first week on the market. It has remained popular among mobile shooter fans since its release, but not everyone who logged in on launch day has kept up with the game.

If this describes you, there's good news on the horizon: Respawn has created an event exclusively for players who haven't touched the game in a while. Keep reading for a detailed look at the Returning Champ event, and all the rewards you can snag for participating--including some you can send to you friends.

Roll Call

It is not clear exactly how long you need to have gone without playing the game, but we triggered the event after 12 days of not launching the game. Upon logging in after an extended absence, you'll be greeted by a message from Mirage welcoming you back top the game. This will trigger a 10-day event called Returning Champ that rewards you for completing challenges and logging in daily.

We instantly received 50 Flux as a check-in reward for triggering the event. There is a check-in reward for eight out of the 10 days the event is active (meaning you can afford to miss two days), but you must manually claim them.

Mirage greets a returning player with a Roll Call reward.

To claim Roll Call Rewards, navigate to the Returning Champ event hub and look for a yellow advertisement for the event located just below the "Season Event" banner on the right side of the main lobby screen. (Note: you will only be able to see this ad if you have already triggered the Returning Champ event--if you've been logging in regularly, it will not appear in your lobby.)

Once you've accessed the event hub, select the "Roll Call" tab at the top of the screen. This will take you to a list of daily rewards you can get for checking in each day of the event. All of these rewards must be manually claimed from the Roll Call tab in the event hub. The Returning Champ Roll Call rewards are as follows:

Day 1: 50 Flux

Day 2: Double XP Boost Card (active for 2 matches)

Day 3: Connected Lifeline banner pose (Rare)

Day 4: 50 Flux

Day 5: 500 XP

Day 6: 50 Flux

Day 7: Double XP Boost Card (active for 2 matches)

Day 8: True Hunter Bloodhound Banner Frame (Rare) + 150 XP

By logging in, we also completed one of the event's daily Return Mission challenges, earning an XP Boost (active for 3 matches) and 30 Power Points (we'll get back to those in a moment). If you've befriended any non-absentee Apex Mobile players, you will also be given the option to send this gift to them, though you can only send the XP Boost Card--Power Points cannot be transferred between player accounts.

All Roll Call login rewards

Return Mission

Activating the Returning Champ event will also trigger a popup requiring you to choose between one of three prizes:

Web Weaver Alternator skin (Rare)

Victory Lap Bangalore skin (Rare)

Gilded Gibraltar skin (Rare)

Whichever prize you choose will be the reward you work for throughout the remainder of the event, but there are some other bonuses you can pick up along the way via Return Mission challenges.

Players can choose their final Return Mission reward.

Remember those Power Points from earlier? Select the "Return Mission" tab from the top of the event hub and a list of daily challenges will appear. These challenges unlock by the day, meaning you can't see what future missions are. But there are only five days worth of Return Mission challenges, so you don't have to complete them all the day you unlock them--just make sure you log in five days in a row during the event so all five sets of missions are available for you to complete. Without them, you will not have enough Power Points to receive the cosmetic reward you selected earlier.

The first two days of challenges are as follows:

Day 1

Play 3 matches in any mode - 40 Power Points, ID Rename Card (used to change your account name)

Log in to the game - 30 Power Points, Double XP Boost Card (active for 2 matches)

Day 2

Finish in the top 3 in Battle Royale - 50 Power Points, 50 Flux

Play 1 match with friends in any mode - 60 Power Points, Double XP Boost Card (active for 2 matches)

The following three days' worth of challenges will be similar, and completing them all will net you a total of 550 Power Points and a multitude of other rewards, like in-game currency and Warehouse items.

This is the Return Mission free reward track, featuring the Double XP Boost Card that can be sent to a friend when the event is triggered.

Remember that Double XP Boost Card we sent to a friend earlier? That was a Power Point Prize that was automatically unlocked when we completed our first Return Mission challenge by simply logging in. You'll receive additional prizes for reaching the following Power Point milestones.

30 Power Points - 1 Double XP Boost Card (active for 3 matches)

100 Power Points - 1,000 XP

210 Power Points - 1 Common-tier Syndicate Pack

360 Power Points - 50 Flux

550 Power Points - One of the three cosmetic skins you chose from at the beginning

Unfortunately, you cannot share subsequent Power Point rewards with your friends, but you can change your mind and pick a different skin option before redeeming your Power Points for the final prize, so don't worry if you're having trouble deciding on which free reward skin to choose at first glance.

The Returning Champ event will run for 10 days after it is initially triggered, so there is no definitive time limit on how long this event will be available. It may be possible to trigger the Returning Champ event as long as the Distortion battle pass is active (and possibly throughout the duration of Season 2.5 as well). Just make sure you log in for eight out of the event's 10 days to collect your daily login bonus.

You'll also want to log in five days in a row while completing the Return Mission challenges and collecting Power Points to ensure you can claim your free cosmetic skin. But most importantly, don't forget to share the wealth with your friends when you trigger the event and unlock your first prize--if they haven't been playing much lately, it could trigger the Returning Champ event for them as well, and they might send some rewards to you in return!

For more ways to snag free loot in Apex Legends Mobile, check out our guide to Season 2's new in-game events.

Apex Legends Mobile is available for download on iOS and Android.