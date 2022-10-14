Apex Legends Mobile Is Giving Out Free Epic-Tier Loot

Apex Legends Mobile's Aftershow battle pass is about to expire, with Season 3: Champions set to launch on October 18 at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET. But Season 2 still has plenty to give, from the Hyperbeat Seasonal Shop to the Aftershow event hub. In fact, a new event was added to the hub this week, and it might be the best event of the season.

The 7 Day Login Streak event is exactly what it sounds like: Log in to the game for seven days and unlock a different prize each day. There have been other login events this season, but this one has far better rewards than previous login events.

The rewards you'll gain for completing each day of the challenge are as follows:

Day 1: 5 Pack Pieces, used to craft Syndicate Packs

5 Pack Pieces, used to craft Syndicate Packs Day 2 : Night City Rhapsody holo spray (Epic)

: Night City Rhapsody holo spray (Epic) Day 3: 7 Pack Pieces

7 Pack Pieces Day 4: Drillbit Alternator weapon skin (Epic)

Drillbit Alternator weapon skin (Epic) Day 5: 500 Flux, used to unlock cosmetics from the "Crafting" section of the in-game store

500 Flux, used to unlock cosmetics from the "Crafting" section of the in-game store Day 6: 2 Syndicate Packs

2 Syndicate Packs Day 7: Avalanche Couture Loba legend skin (Epic)

Players who log in for all seven days of the event will unlock Loba's mobile-exclusive Avalanche Couture skin.

All three Epic-tier cosmetic items are mobile game exclusives, so make sure to log in this week and claim your mobile-exclusive freebies before they're gone for good. If you're looking for other challenges to keep you busy while you wait for Season 3 to go live, check out our Aftershow event overview, try your hand at Rising Through The Ranks, or help Rhapsody repair her broken stage.

This event doesn't expire alongside the Aftershow battle pass on October 18, so don't worry about running out of time--the 7 Day Login Streak event runs until October 21 at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET.

Apex Legends Mobile is available for download on Android and iOS devices.