Apex Legends Mobile Is Expanding To More Countries Soon

Respawn is encouraging Android users in countries like Australia, Mexico, Indonesia, and more to pre-register for the game via the Google Play Store.

By on

Comments

Apex Legends Mobile, the on-the-go version of EA's popular free-to-play battle royale, is set to "soft launch" in a number of countries around the world soon, and developer Respawn has outlined how interested players can begin the pre-registration process.

Players in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand can pre-register for the game's soft launch directly through the Google Play Store. Respawn states more information will be coming soon about how users on iOS devices can sign up to play.

Click To Unmute
  1. Dying Light 2 Stay Human Old Gen Console Gameplay
  2. Dying Light 2: Stay Human - Everything To Know
  3. FromSoftware Before Dark Souls
  4. Sony Buys Bungie For Billions, Destiny's Future Just Got Interesting | GameSpot News
  5. Genshin Impact - Fleeting Colors in Flight Event Cutscene Animation: "Age of Flowing Hues"
  6. Lost Ark | Pick Your Class: Martial Artist
  7. Call of Duty: Mobile - Snowboard Challenge | Battle Royale Event
  8. TRIANGLE STRATEGY - Character & Story Trailer #3: Benedict Pascal
  9. Gran Turismo 7 | State of Play February 2, 2022 Livestream
  10. Bloodborne PSX Demake Livestream
  11. Firearms Expert Breaks Down the Desert Eagle - Loadout Extended Chat
  12. Firearms Expert Reacts To MORE Rising Storm 2: Vietnam Guns

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Apex Legends: Defiance Gameplay Trailer

Testing for Apex Legends Mobile started in the Spring of 2021 in a series of small beta tests in countries like India and the Philippines. Soft launches are fairly typical for mobile games, serving as extended beta tests for when the game releases worldwide. There is currently no word yet on when the game will release in regions like the United States or Europe.

Apex Legends Mobile is built from the ground up for mobile devices, featuring streamlined touch controls and other optimizations. Because the game is built specifically for mobile devices, it won't include cross-play with the console and PC versions of Apex Legends. It will also include its own battle pass with cosmetics and unlockables unique to the mobile version. One feature included in Apex Legends Mobile not seen in other versions of the game are detailed weapon statistics, something PC and console players are jealous about.

The PC and console version of Apex Legends is set to receive its new season, Defiance, on February 8. Apex Legends' 12th season, Defiance will introduce a new playable legend, Mad Maggie, as well as significant changes to the game's Olympus map and major buffs to the legend Crypto.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Apex Legends
Android
iOS (iPhone/iPad)
Mobile
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)