Apex Legends Mobile Is Expanding To More Countries Soon

Apex Legends Mobile, the on-the-go version of EA's popular free-to-play battle royale, is set to "soft launch" in a number of countries around the world soon, and developer Respawn has outlined how interested players can begin the pre-registration process.

Players in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand can pre-register for the game's soft launch directly through the Google Play Store. Respawn states more information will be coming soon about how users on iOS devices can sign up to play.

Testing for Apex Legends Mobile started in the Spring of 2021 in a series of small beta tests in countries like India and the Philippines. Soft launches are fairly typical for mobile games, serving as extended beta tests for when the game releases worldwide. There is currently no word yet on when the game will release in regions like the United States or Europe.

Apex Legends Mobile is built from the ground up for mobile devices, featuring streamlined touch controls and other optimizations. Because the game is built specifically for mobile devices, it won't include cross-play with the console and PC versions of Apex Legends. It will also include its own battle pass with cosmetics and unlockables unique to the mobile version. One feature included in Apex Legends Mobile not seen in other versions of the game are detailed weapon statistics, something PC and console players are jealous about.

The PC and console version of Apex Legends is set to receive its new season, Defiance, on February 8. Apex Legends' 12th season, Defiance will introduce a new playable legend, Mad Maggie, as well as significant changes to the game's Olympus map and major buffs to the legend Crypto.