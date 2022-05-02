Apex Legends Mobile Is Coming Later This Month

Respawn has announced Apex Legends Mobile is headed to both Android and iOS devices later this month. The studio shared the news on the official Apex Legends Mobile Twitter account, writing, "Legends change the game. But they can't do it without you. Pre-register and be ready to drop in... later this month!"

As of right now, an official release date has yet to be given. However, Respawn is encouraging players to pre-register for regular updates regarding the game's release as well as a chance to play the game sooner.

Legends change the game. But they can't do it without you.

Pre-register and be ready to drop in... later this month!

Android - pre-register now! https://t.co/IB2byHHKrZ

iOS - sign up here for pre-reg updates: https://t.co/A0s3xZGNfk pic.twitter.com/uhZIfoJjWR — Apex Legends Mobile (@PlayApexMobile) May 2, 2022

While Apex Legends Mobile is, at its core, the same battle royale game players know and love, Apex Legends game director Chad Grenier says fans can expect a few changes. According to Grenier, "Apex Legends Mobile is specially designed for touchscreens, with streamlined controls and thoughtful optimizations that result in the most advanced battle royale combat available on a phone. It's a new version of Apex Legends, but it's true to the original."

In addition, Apex Legends Mobile will also offer entirely new battle passes, collectible cosmetics, and unlockables for players. As such, the mobile port will not support cross-play with the Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and Switch versions of Apex Legends.

Until Apex Legends Mobile releases, the only way to play Apex Legends on the go is via Switch. In GameSpot's Apex Legends Switch review, Jordan Ramée wrote, "Panic Button has managed to take a game that I love and make it work just well enough on Nintendo's hybrid console. I don't want to keep playing it on Switch with its many technical concessions (nor do I want new players to be introduced to Apex Legends this way), but this port is--in its current state--a decent last resort."

In other Apex Legends news, Respawn has released a new gameplay trailer for Apex Legends Season 13: Saviors. In addition to new skins and foes, the upcoming season adds Bangalore's brother, Jackson Williams, as a new playable legend. Season 13 begins on May 10.