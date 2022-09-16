Apex Legends Mobile Introduces Ranked Mode Mechanic To Give Players A Second Chance

Ranked matches can be frustrating in any game, especially when you're lacking in competent team mates to squad up with. The development team behind Apex Legends Mobile seems to understand this sentiment, and this week they took action. Players who logged in to the mobile battle royale over the last 48 hours were greeted by a message in the game's news feed titled "Second Chance, Anyone?"

"Complete missions over select weekends to earn Ranked Level Protectors and Ranked Point Protectors," read the beginning of the message. "These cards will protect your Ranked Level and Rank Points should you get an unlucky match that doesn't reflect your true skill."

The message went on to detail a series of upcoming events that will allow players to earn these rank-protecticting cards. While the developers didn't reveal exactly what kind of missions players will need to complete to earn Ranked Point and Ranked Level Protectors, they did lay out a schedule for the event. Apex Legends Mobile players should prepare for Rank Protector missions on the following dates:

September 17 - 19

October 8 - 10

October 15 - 17

Ranked Level Protectors can be earned by logging in daily during the three-day period. Ranked Point Protectors are obtained by playing two matches in Ranked Mode each day the event is active.

Only one of each type of Rank Protector can be earned each day, meaning players who complete all three weekends of the event will accumulate a total of nine Ranked Level Protectors and nine Ranked Point Protectors.

There's a catch, however--both Ranked Level Protectors and Ranked Point Protectors will expire if they are not used within seven days, so there's no point in saving them for a rainy day. Mark your calendar for the Ranked Protector event dates and make sure to use the cards before time runs out!

For more information on this season's in-game events, check out our Hyperbeat seasonal event guide. Apex Legends Mobile is available for download on Android and iOS devices.