Apex Legends Mobile, Inscryption Highlight 2022 Apple App Store Awards
The top games and apps for iPhone, iPad, and Mac have been revealed.
Apple has revealed the recipients of the 2022 App Store Awards, with 16 games and apps named across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and more.
Apex Legends Mobile--the portable version of Respawn Entertainment's tactical team-based battle royale--was named the best game for iPhone in 2022, while puzzler Moncage received top honors for iPad. El Hijo, which follows a six-year-old boy trying to rescue his mother from bandits, was named the top game for Apple TV.
The list of games and apps recognized by the 2022 App Store Awards is as follows:
- iPhone Game of the Year: Apex Legends Mobile
- iPad Game of the Year: Moncage
- Mac Game of the Year: Inscryption
- Apple TV Game of the Year: El Hijo
- Apple Arcade Game of the Year: Wylde Flowers
- China Game of the Year: League of Legends Esports Manager
- iPhone App of the Year: BeReal
- iPad App of the Year: GoodNotes 5
- Mac App of the Year: MacFamilyTree 10
- Apple TV App of the Year: ViX: Cine y TV en Español
- Apple Watch App of the Year: Gentler Streak
The App Store Awards also recognized five games and apps with the Cultural Impact award, in recognition of their "lasting impact on people's lives and influenced culture." The five Cultural Impact awards were given to the following:
- How We Feel from the How We Feel Project, Inc.
- Dot’s Home from the Rise-Home Stories Project
- Locket Widget from Locket Labs, Inc.
- Water Tracker Waterllama from Vitalii Mogylevets
- Inua - A Story in Ice and Time from ARTE Experience
All of these apps can be downloaded now from the App Store on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.
