Apex Legends Mobile Eyes In The Sky Event Guide

Apex Legends Mobile Season 2.5: Hyperbeat is now live, and loads of new content has arrived alongside the popular mobile game's mid-season update, including a new legend, a new battle pass, and of course, new seasonal events. The first event of the season, Eyes In The Sky, tasks players with completing various challenges using different legends and game modes. In return, players will unlock a series of four free mobile-exclusive rewards, including a character skin for Hyperbeat's debut legend, Crypto.

The Eyes In The Sky event requires a bit of dedication to complete, and some challenges may take multiple attempts. It's all worth it in the end, though, especially for Crypto mains who want to stand out from the massive crowd of players donning the new legend's default skin. If this describes you, keep reading for a step-by-step guide to help you complete the Eyes In The Sky event and unlock Crypto's Skeletal Surveillance legend skin as quickly as possible.

Getting started

When you fire up Apex Mobile, you'll be met with a barrage of pop-up advertisements and news slides click through the various splash screens until you reach the one advertising Eyes In The Sky. Select "Go!" to be taken to the event hub.

If you've already clicked past all the pop-ups, don't worry--you can reach the Eyes In The Sky event hub from the main lobby screen by waiting for the scrolling event banner on the right side of the screen to display the Eyes In The Sky event advertisement. Alternatively, select the Season Event banner just beneath the banner with scrolling ads, which will tak you to the season hub. Once there, you'll see Eyes In The Sky at the top of the left column in the event list. Select it to reach the event hub, or select the "Limited-Time" tab at the top of the screen, then select Eyes In The Sky from the vertical list of events on the right side of the screen.

Challenge points

The event consists of a series of four rewards, each of which can be unlocked only after accumulating a certain number of Challenge Points. Challenge Points are earned by completing event challenges, and you'll need a total of 100 Challenge Points to complete the event and unlock all rewards. This means you must complete all of the event's challenges if you've got your heart set on snagging the Skeletal Surveillance skin.

The Eyes In The Sky event hub keeps track of challenge progress.

Challenges

The event's challenges--and the number of Challenge Points received for completing them--are as follows:

Complete 10 battle royale matches as Crypto, Bloodhound, or Wraith: 20 Challenge Points

Complete 10 matches in Hack Mode as Crypto, Lifeline, or Mirage: 15 Challenge Points

Use Crypto, Bangalore, or Caustic's Finisher twice in one battle royale match: 15 Challenge Points

Get 15 battle royale kills while playing as Crypto, Gibraltar, or Pathfinder: 20 Challenge Points

Use Crypto, Bloodhound, or Loba's Ultimate 7 times in battle royale matches: 15 Challenge Points

Deal 2,000 damage in battle royale matches while playing as Crypto, Lifeline, or Octane: 15 Challenge Points

Rewards

Players will earn the following rewards as they accumulate Challenge Points:

30 Challenge Points: 50 Flux, for use in the "Crafting" section of the in-game store

50 Flux, for use in the "Crafting" section of the in-game store 50 Challenge Points: the Elite VIP account badge, for use on your player profile

the Elite VIP account badge, for use on your player profile 80 Challenge Points: 3,000 Hyperbeat Coins*

3,000 Hyperbeat Coins* 100 Challenge Points: the Skeletal Surveillance Crypto legend skin (Rare)

*Hyperbeat Coins are Season 2.5's Seasonal Currency. They can be used to purchase season-exclusive skins, emotes, banner frames, and other items from the Hyperbeat Seasonal Store. Hyperbeat Coins expire at the end of the season.

The Skeletal Surveillance skin features a spooky, skull-covered version of Crypto's signature jacket.

The Eyes In The Sky event runs until September 6, but it's worth getting a head start, as some of this event's challenges are more difficult than they appear at first glance. Still, if you finish early, you can always focus on finishing up System Anomaly--another Crypto-centric event--before it ends on August 26.

Apex Legends Mobile is available for download on Android and iOS devices.