Apex Legends Mobile's Bunny Hopping Is Finally Getting Nerfed

It looks like bunny hopping won't be as viable a strategy in Apex Legends Mobile going forward, as developer Respawn is going to nerf the move. The change will be made in the game's next update.

"We have seen some interesting clips of players conserving momentum through [bunny hopping], making for some wild movement," Respawn wrote on Twitter. "The amount of momentum conservation through this tech, however, was never intended, so a fix for this will be included in our next update."

Bunny hopping is a technique that can be pulled off in many first-person shooters, where players rely on momentum, crouching, and repeated small jumps to move around. It's a very popular technique in Titanfall 2, allowing Pilots to move about the map more quickly than just sprinting and making them smaller targets that are more difficult to hit. The same can not be said for Apex Legends, where legends don't quite move with the same acceleration as Titan Pilots.

Like Titanfall 2, bunny hopping has been an extraordinarily useful tactic in Apex Legends Mobile since day one. In Respawn's mobile battle royale, being able to successfully pull off the technique can make you extremely difficult to hit, which has created frustration in the community. It's good to see Respawn finally address it.

