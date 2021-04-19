Apex Legends Mobile Beta Tests Open This Spring

Respawn has announced that the first regional beta tests for Apex Legends Mobile will be beginning this spring. For now, the tests are exclusive to India and the Philippines but Respawn plans to expand to other regions.

"Apex Legends Mobile is specially designed for touchscreens, with streamlined controls and thoughtful optimizations that result in the most advanced battle royale combat available on a phone," Apex Legends game director Chad Grenier said. "It's a new version of Apex Legends, but it's true to the original."

The first of the regional beta tests for Apex Legends Mobile will only be available for Android. As the test expands, iOS support will be added alongside the new regions.

As a new game, Apex Legends Mobile will not support cross-play with the Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and Switch versions of Apex Legends. Additionally, Apex Legends Mobile will feature its own unique battle passes, collectible cosmetics, and unlockables.

Until Apex Legends Mobile releases, the only way to really play Apex Legends on the go is via Switch. In GameSpot's Apex Legends Switch review, I wrote, "Panic Button has managed to take a game that I love and make it work just well enough on Nintendo's hybrid console. I don't want to keep playing it on Switch with its many technical concessions (nor do I want new players to be introduced to Apex Legends this way), but this port is--in its current state--a decent last resort."