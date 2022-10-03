Apex Legends Mobile - Aftershow Patch Notes

Apex Legends Mobile's upcoming Aftershow update is almost here, with a launch date set for October 4 at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET. The announcement that the game's sophomore season is getting a third battle pass came as quite a surprise (previous seasons have had two battle passes each), leaving fans wondering what exactly the Aftershow update consists of. Today, players' questions were answered when the game's developers posted a link to the Aftershow patch notes on Twitter.

Check out the full Aftershow patch notes here: https://t.co/akBQBnzIJw

🎟️ Aftershow Battle Pass

🎉 New Seasonal Events

🗺️ Map & Ranked Updates

Aftershow arrives tomorrow, Oct 4, at 5pm PT/Oct 5 0:00 UTC. See you then! — Apex Legends Mobile (@PlayApexMobile) October 3, 2022

A blog post on EA's official website goes into further detail, describing maps, gameplay changes, and other updates. One thing is conspicuously missing, however: a new legend. It seems this will be the first Apex Legends Mobile battle pass to launch without a legend to accompany it. This may be the result of devs choosing to focus on game balance, perhaps in the hopes of avoiding legend oversaturation. With the mobile game previously adding mobile-exclusive legends at a breakneck, every-other-month pace, it makes sense that it would take some time off to regroup. But the new battle pass is also shorter than previous passes, and cheaper--the Aftershow battle pass only costs 299 Syndicate Gold (~$3 USD).

Regardless, there's still plenty of unique content coming to Apex Mobile when Aftershow launches. Several in-game events have been announced, including one which, if completed, will unlock Fade as a playable character free of charge--a rare opportunity in the mobile game. Another new addition, Solos Mode, will give players the opportunity to experience Apex Legends as a lone wolf, with no squad to back them up (or blame for their mistakes).

Check out the full patch notes from the developers below, or see Respawn's blog post for more info on what to expect when Aftershow goes live on October 4.

Aftershow Patch Notes

AFTERSHOW BATTLE PASS

A brand new Battle Pass with some amazing cosmetics is up for grabs for an incredible price! Unlock the Aftershow Battle Pass for 299 Syndicate Gold. This Battle Pass is shorter than usual but still packed with awesome rewards!

NEW GAME MODE: SOLO BATTLE ROYALE

Get ready for the ultimate solo challenge. No Teammates, just you and a map full of enemies fighting to be the Apex Champion!

AFTERSHOW SEASONAL EVENTS:

Additional reward filled events will be popping up in the game all through the season. So keep your eyes peeled for these limited time events that yield awesome rewards!

Take Back - Oct 8th - 18th (0:00 UTC)

Fade made his debut on Worlds Edge back in May. If you have yet to unlock this Phasing Punisher, now’s your chance! Complete missions to unlock him during this limited time event!

Battle Pass Boost- Oct 8th - 10th & Oct 15th - 17th (0:00 UTC)

During this time, additional missions will be available to further progress your Battle Pass XP to speed up your progress!

7 Day Log In Streak - Oct 14th - 21st (0:00 UTC)

Log in everyday during this time period for more rewards and an Epic Loba Skin that will be attainable at the beginning of the Champions Season after Afershow concludes.

Pro Mode - Oct 11th - 12th (0:00 UTC)

During this time additional Seasonal Currency will be up for grabs via special missions for you to complete by playing HACK. Earn extra rewards and empty out the VIP store!

Sniper Showcase - Oct 5th - 11th (0:00 UTC)

Practice your long game with your enemies by completing special sniper missions during this time period for special rewards including the Saltwater Sentinel Skin.

MAP UPDATES:

Beginning on October 12th, the team will be making some slight changes to Kings Canyon. Encore Galore and Pythas Theater will be leaving the map for now. This will impact both Ranked and normal Battle Royale. Don’t worry, Seasonal Currency from supply bins will still be available across the map.

RANKED UPDATES:

Complete missions on select weekends to earn Rank Protection cards that will help protect you from losing points during a match should you or your teammates run into any unlucky circumstances!

Each day of the event:

Log in to claim a Ranked Level Protector - which will automatically prevent the loss of ranked points, if that loss would lower your Ranking.

Complete two Ranked matches to earn a Ranked Point Protector - which will automatically prevent the loss of ranked points if your hot drop goes awry!

All Ranked Level and Ranked Point protection will expire after 7 days or when the season ends, you will be notified automatically when they expire. This protection will only be available by engaging in the events, and will not be available for purchase, so mark your calendars!

Ranked Protection Card Event Schedule:

Oct 8th - 10th (0:00 UTC)

Oct 15th - 17th (0:00 UTC)

Play With Your Friends:

Up until Platinum, we have removed any rank restrictions of who can party up together to play a ranked game. For example, if you are gold and your friend just getting established as an Apex Champion is climbing through Bronze, you will now be able to play Ranked together!

Apex Legends Mobile is available for download on Android and iOS devices.