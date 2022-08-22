Apex Legends Mobile Adds Crypto To The Legend Lineup

Apex Legends Mobile Season 2.5: Hyperbeat launches this week, with Crypto finally making his mobile debut (after launching prematurely last week) alongside the new Hyperbeat battle pass. Apex players had suspected this was the case for weeks, but it was confirmed for real today after a series of odd tweets appeared on the official Apex Legends Mobile Twitter page.

Cyrtop hree. aoslmt in. cinomg tgrhuoh jmubeld. lsat fierawll.

trtuh is cmoing and I wno’t be sotpepd. — Apex Legends Mobile (@PlayApexMobile) August 22, 2022

The first tweet contains an "encoded" message with its letters rearranged that reads, "Crypto here. almost in. coming through jumbled. last firewall. the truth is coming and i won't be stopped." The last sentence is a phrase Crypto commonly uses in the console and PC version of Apex Legends. 15 minutes after the first message, another tweet appeared, this one simply reading, "Access granted. See you soon."

Crypto's Apex Mobile abilities were also announced today. Keep reading for a look at all the abilities and perks you can use when you play as Crypto after the Apex Legends Mobile Season 2.5 Hyperbeat update.

Abilities

Passive: Neurolink - Enemies and traps detected by your surveillance Drone are marked for your squad within 30 meters range.

Tactical: Surveillance Drone - Deploy a pilotable drone to surveil your surroundings. The drone detects enemy squads and battlefield hazards.

Ultimate: Drone EMP - Your Drone sets off an EMP blast that deals Shield damage, slows enemies and disables traps.

Perks

Self Destruct: Destroyed drones explode after 3s, slowing and damaging enemies caught in the blast.

Destroyed drones explode after 3s, slowing and damaging enemies caught in the blast. Hidden User: Become semi-transparent when controlling drones.

Become semi-transparent when controlling drones. System Scan: Your drone reveals an enemy's HP and armor after 3s of scanning.

Your drone reveals an enemy's HP and armor after 3s of scanning. Shut Down: Your Ultimate also damages HP but cannot kill an enemy.

Your Ultimate also damages HP but cannot kill an enemy. Lag Bomb: Your drone can launch an EMP bomb that slows and deals damage.

Your drone can launch an EMP bomb that slows and deals damage. Salvage Operation: Your drone can retrieve items.

Your drone can retrieve items. Battle Adaptation: Using your Finisher adds 100 points to your EVO Shield.

Using your Finisher adds 100 points to your EVO Shield. Restart: Using your Finisher instantly repairs your drone or reduces your Ultimate's cooldown by 30%.

Using your Finisher instantly repairs your drone or reduces your Ultimate's cooldown by 30%. Interrogator: Using your Finisher reveals the location of your target's squad on the mini map.

Crypto has appeared in previous Apex Legends Mobile trailers, and many of Season 2's events (like Network Hacker and System Anomaly) appeared to hint at his arrival, but it wasn't clear when exactly he'd hit the game until the developers confirmed it today. Crypto will be available to purchase when Apex Legends Mobile Season 2.5: Hyperbeat launches on August 23 at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET. In the meantime, don't forget to finish up your Distortion battle pass before the Hyperbeat update arrives!

Apex Legends Mobile is available for download on Android and iOS devices.