Apex Legends Map Changes Hint At Caustic's Town Takeover Coming Next Week
The empty pocket of the map between Artillery and Crash Site would make an ideal place for a new landmark.
If you boot up Apex Legends, you might notice that prior to character selection, you'll see a loading screen where Caustic is overlooking a place on Kings Canyon. If you head to that location, you'll find a cool map change, which may hint that a Caustic town takeover will be coming soon.
The location in question is between Crash Site and Artillery, as noted by FrozenFroh on Twitter. The currently empty location previously sparked a comment from Caustic, who was fascinated by the toxic changes to the lakes after the fuel from the crashed ship leaked into the water. Now there's a giant gas canister there.
February 23, 2021
Next to the canister is a tablet, implied to be the one that Caustic was holding in the aforementioned loading screen. Interacting with it allows you to hear a recorded message left by Caustic.
"The erupted gas pocket and fuel have combined to create a gargantuan supply of toxin," Caustic says, "If there was a way to refine it, I could mold it into something spectacular."
Small, legend-focused map changes like these typically tease and precede the addition of brand-new town takeovers, which are map landmarks that are themed around a specific character. Kings Canyon currently supports four: Gauntlet, Labs, Map Room, and Mirage Voyage. Fans are speculating that this latest map change may be hinting at the addition of a Caustic-themed town takeover.
In the midst of its transformative second year, Apex Legends started hosting limited-time events back-to-back. As soon as one ends, another usually begins. After being extended by a week, the Anniversary Collection event will now end on March 2. It stands to reason that a new event will begin immediately after, with Caustic's town takeover added to Kings Canyon as part of the event. Nothing has been confirmed yet though, so we'll have to wait and see.
