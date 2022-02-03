Apex Legends Mad Maggie Trailer Reveals She Can Breach Gibraltar's Shield

Apex Legends latest trailer for Season 12: Defiance gives a better look at Mad Maggie's abilities and a glimpse at some of her vicious finishers. Mad Maggie joins the Apex Games on February 8, along with an updated Olympus and a new limited-time 9v9 mode, Control.

Known for being a vicious and violent rebel, Mad Maggie's abilities are all about attacking enemies quickly. Her Passive ability, Warlords Ire, will highlight enemies that she has recently damaged through cover, allowing her to follow them if they try to flee. The ability also lets Maggie carry a shotgun without it affecting her movement speed. In other words, she runs as fast holding a shotgun as other legends run with their weapons put away.

Mad Maggie's Tactical ability, Riot Drill, can be attached to cover and will burn enemies on the other side. This includes cover created by other legends, like Gibraltar's Dome of Protection. Lastly, Maggie's Ultimate ability, Wrecking Ball, can be thrown towards enemies, leaving speed boosts in its wake and dealing minor explosive damage upon impacting an enemy. This allows Maggie and her squad to not only create an opening with the explosive damage, but to quickly follow behind it to deliver the finishing blow.

Apex Legends Season 12: Defiance launches on February 8, bringing along an anniversary event where players can get free goodies and a buff to Crypto that might finally make him useful.