Apex Legends: Mad Maggie's Abilities Revealed

Mad Maggie looks to be packing quite a punch.

By on

Comments

Apex Legends' newest legend is set to release alongside Season 12 on February 8, and we've finally received our first look at the abilities she'll bring into battle in the Outlands.

Today's Defiance trailer showcased our first look at Mad Maggie in-game, but her official character sheet on the EA website has revealed everything we need to know about the punk rock rebel, including a full explanation of her abilities. It looks like she's set to shake things up by providing plenty of counters to defensive legends.

Here's Mad Maggie's full abilities list:

Passive: Warlord's Ire

  • Temporarily highlight enemies you've damaged, and move faster with a shotgun.

Mad Maggie's passive looks to grant her some aggressive recon opportunities, and when combined with the faster movement with shotguns, she's likely to be a scary close-quarters combatant.

Tactical: Riot Drill

  • Fire a drill that burns enemies through obstacles.

Mad Maggie's tactical ability seems poised to strongly counter opponents trying to heal behind doors, and it should also be a pain for Rampart players, as it can burn through her walls, too.

Ultimate: Wrecking Ball

  • Throw a ball that releases speed-boosting pads and detonates near enemies.

Mad Maggie's ultimate ability will combine some AOE disorientation with some faster movement for teammates, putting her in the same category as other similarly aggressive legends like Octane and Ash.

The Defiance trailer also showcased an evolving Bloodhound skin and an explanation of the season's limited time mode, Control, which pits two teams together in a 9v9 showdown with respawns.

Season 12 of Apex Legends launches February 8.

