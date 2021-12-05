Apex Legends Loses Game Director And Design Director

Apex Legends game director Chad Grenier is leaving Respawn. Grenier, who was a co-founding member of Respawn and has worked there for the past 11 years, said in a blog post that it's been an "unforgettable ride" working with Respawn for so long. Design director Jason McCord has left Respawn as well.

"But today, this crazy chapter comes to an end," Grenier said.

Grenier added that Apex Legends will continue to be in "great hands," and that he is confident that "this game and community will continue to be taken care of." The developer has already planned out "years worth" of new new content.

Taking over for Grenier as Apex Legends game director is Steven Ferreira. He joined the Apex Legends development team in June 2019 and he's been running half the team since then, Grenier said.

"At Respawn, we've always believed that new leadership and new team members mean new ideas, new energy, and new innovations. This couldn't be a more accurate statement to describe Steven's many contributions over the years," Grenier said.

"As I step away from Respawn, it’s important to let you know how much everyone at the studio and I appreciate the fans and this passionate community. Without you, this whole making games thing just doesn't work," he said. "And we've accomplished some truly extraordinary things together, from integrating fan art into the game to seeing the community bring Apex Legends stories to life on Twitter. It's been an absolute joy to watch the game and community grow."

"You can bet I'll be cheering from the sidelines along the way."

As for McCord, the 11-year Respawn veteran is leaving as well. "It's tough to leave a game and a team that you love," McCord said. "But, it's time to do something new. No plans quite yet. Going to walk the Earth for a bit and recharge. Stay tuned!"

Today is my last day at @Respawn.

11 years, 11 seasons of Apex, 11 shipped maps. I thought that was neat.

It's tough to leave a game and a team that you love.

But, it's time to do something new.

No plans quite yet. Going to walk the Earth for a bit and recharge. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/qLKA2iXca9 — Jason McCord (@MonsterclipRSPN) December 3, 2021

There is no word yet on where Grenier and McCord might be headed next after Respawn. The change-up comes not long after it was announced that Respawn co-founder Vince Zampella will oversee the Battlefield franchise in a major shake-up.