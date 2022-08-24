Apex Legends Leveling Bug Has Finally Been Resolved

Apex Legends Season 14: Hunted introduced a new legend, a new battle pass, and many surprising new features to Respawn's wildly popular battle royale. Unfortunately, the seasonal update also introduced a few bugs, including one that prevented players from receiving rewards for leveling up. The good news is, after asking players for a bit of patience, it seems the game's developers have identified and fixed the leveling bug.

Heads up, legends: we just started rolling out a fix for the missing level-up rewards in @PlayApex and they should show up in your inventory next time you launch the game.

Thanks again for sticking with us through this one. — Respawn (@Respawn) August 23, 2022

Although the leveling issue was nothing compared to last season's bugs (especially one that left Loba in an unplayable state for nearly three months), fans began losing patience, as the bug affects one of Season 14's most exciting new features: a massive increase to the game's level cap.

Previously, players could only reach level 500, after which they continued to receive Legend Tokens (used to purchase recolored skins and re-roll daily challenges), but no longer periodically received Apex Packs while leveling up. But as of Season 14, the level cap has effectively been raised from 500 to 2,000, as players can now "prestige" their account level, climbing up to level 500 three additional times before reaching the cap. This means that players who climb their way through all 2,000 levels will accumulate a total of 544 free Apex Packs (not counting any they may purchase themselves or earn from in-game events).

This is huge for players who haven't yet attained an Heirloom Weapon. Heirlooms are cosmetic melee weapons that replace a character's bare fists when the player is not carrying a weapon. They can be attained in one of two ways:

Purchase all 24 cosmetics in a Collection Event for roughly $200 USD Unlock a set of Heirloom Shards while opening Apex Packs

Players will unlock at least one set of Heirloom Shards for every 500 Apex Packs they open.

Players are guaranteed to obtain at least one set of Heirloom Shards for every 500 Apex Packs they open. The newly redesigned leveling system guarantees all players will eventually unlock a set of Heirloom Shards, hence why so many players have been frustrated with the leveling bug. Heirloom Shards are generally the preferred method of attaining an Heirloom Weapon, as they are free of charge and allow you to choose any Heirloom Weapon or Prestige skin (unlike unlocking one via a collection event, which costs money and does not give the player the ability to choose which Heirloom or Prestige skin they want).

Thankfully, players can now redeem their Apex Packs, with all missing level rewards set to appear in the game's inventory. But if you're feeling bored now that Season 14's most egregious bug is finally out of the way, check out some of the less-annoying (and occasionally, downright hilarious) bugs that also appeared when Season 14 launched.

Apex Legends is free to play on console and PC. A mobile version of the game, Apex Legends Mobile, is available for download on Android and iOS devices.