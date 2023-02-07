Apex Legends Lead Says Cross-Progression Is "Definitely Coming"

Apex Legend's developers haven't forgotten about cross-progression, it's just been difficult to implement, game director Steven Ferreira has explained in a new interview. The much-anticipated feature is "definitely coming" he told Dexerto, but it doesn't have a definitive date yet.

Apex fans were disappointed to discover that cross-progression likely wouldn't be introduced with Season 16, but Ferreira reaffirmed Respawn's commitment to implementing the feature--and doing it right.

"We're definitely excited about cross-progression coming. It was trickier than expected, and we want to make sure it's ready. Also because you only get one crack at rolling something like this out," Ferreira explained. "I don't have a definitive date, but it's definitely coming."

Past updates have also touched on how difficult it has been for Respawn to implement cross-progression for Apex Legends--with its unexpected popularity one of the elements that has presented a challenge.

"It's not only that you have to solve the technical challenge of merging existing accounts, but there are also legal and contractual issues to navigate with purchasing on other platforms. Different regions have different laws. It's a mess," Respawn director of communication Ryan Rigney explained in 2021, when the feature was still expected to launch in 2022.

"Our tech stack is kind of old. It wasn't built with cross-progression in mind," design director Ethan Nikolich added from a technical point of view when questioned on cross-progression last year.