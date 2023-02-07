Apex Legends Lead Says Cross-Progression Is "Definitely Coming"

There's still no definitive date for cross-progression being implemented, but the developers have stressed that it is on the way.

By on

Comments

Apex Legend's developers haven't forgotten about cross-progression, it's just been difficult to implement, game director Steven Ferreira has explained in a new interview. The much-anticipated feature is "definitely coming" he told Dexerto, but it doesn't have a definitive date yet.

Apex fans were disappointed to discover that cross-progression likely wouldn't be introduced with Season 16, but Ferreira reaffirmed Respawn's commitment to implementing the feature--and doing it right.

Click To Unmute
  1. Dragon Age Dreadwolf God of War-like Gameplay Leaks | GameSpot News
  2. Hogwarts Legacy Gameplay - First 35 Minutes
  3. Take-Two CEO Talks About GTA 6 Leak | GameSpot News
  4. System Shock Remaster Demo - 20 Minutes of Gameplay
  5. The Callisto Protocol - Hardcore Mode + Outer Way Skins Collection Trailer
  6. Scars Above – Gameplay Overview
  7. Vampire Survivors - v1.3.0 Chaos Update - Feb.9th [SPOILERS]
  8. Maximum Football - Announcement Trailer
  9. Phantom Brigade 1.0 Developer Walkthrough
  10. Dead Space’s New Game Plus Rules
  11. Leap - Available March 1st | PS5 & PS4 Games
  12. Overwatch 2 - Season 3 Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Apex Legends: Revelry Launch Trailer

"We're definitely excited about cross-progression coming. It was trickier than expected, and we want to make sure it's ready. Also because you only get one crack at rolling something like this out," Ferreira explained. "I don't have a definitive date, but it's definitely coming."

Past updates have also touched on how difficult it has been for Respawn to implement cross-progression for Apex Legends--with its unexpected popularity one of the elements that has presented a challenge.

"It's not only that you have to solve the technical challenge of merging existing accounts, but there are also legal and contractual issues to navigate with purchasing on other platforms. Different regions have different laws. It's a mess," Respawn director of communication Ryan Rigney explained in 2021, when the feature was still expected to launch in 2022.

"Our tech stack is kind of old. It wasn't built with cross-progression in mind," design director Ethan Nikolich added from a technical point of view when questioned on cross-progression last year.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Apex Legends
Xbox Series X
Xbox One
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
PC
Nintendo Switch
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)