Apex Legends Is Now Playable On Steam Deck

Following the recent release of Steam Deck consoles for those who had a preorder, Apex Legends has also been added to the list of games that are now playable on the handheld device.

Apex Legends is now working on #SteamDeck pic.twitter.com/qugCAeoWoF — Cary Golomb (@carygolomb) March 1, 2022

A new Twitter video, shared by user Cary Golomb, has demonstrated that the first-person battle royale shooter can now be played on the Steam Deck. The short video shows Apex Legends running quite smoothly while the player runs around looking for loot, but because it's only 15 seconds long, there isn't a chance to see how gunplay reacts to the device, so players will need to test it themselves.

Last year, the Steam Deck was unable to run Apex Legends--along with PUBG, Destiny 2, and Rainbow Six Siege--even though the device was built around the idea of letting players play through their personal Steam libraries.

It was reported that the game was incompatible with the preinstalled SteamOS due to the anti-cheat software not activating on the Steam Deck's Linux-based operating software. After Valve stated that it would be "improving Proton's game compatibility and support for anti-cheat solutions by working directly with the vendors," it looks like the company has resolved some of these issues just in time for the release of the Steam Deck.

Just yesterday, Bungie confirmed that Destiny 2 is still not supported on the machine and clarified that anyone trying to bypass approved measures for playing the game will be banned. "Destiny 2 is not supported for play on the Steam Deck or on any system utilizing Steam Play's Proton unless Windows is installed and running," Bungie explained.

It's unclear when Destiny 2 will be playable on Steam Deck, while Epic Games has said that its popular battle royale game Fortnite is not playable on the device either as it's not natively supported.