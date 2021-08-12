Apex Legends Heirlooms: What They Are, How To Get Shards, And More

Heirlooms in Apex Legends are special melee cosmetic items that can be equipped to unlock unique melee attacks and inspection animations. These cosmetics are extremely rare--and expensive, too--though they can be easier to acquire for a limited time when they're first added to the game. Here is a complete guide to which Legends have heirlooms, how to acquire them, and what they actually do.

What is an Heirloom?

An Heirloom in Apex Legends is a special cosmetic item that gives an individual Legend a special melee animation. The Heirloom does not give Legends a faster or more powerful melee attack; it is just a special animation. Legends will also hold the Heirloom item if they put away their weapons. Additionally, Heirlooms come with a unique banner pose and intro quip.

How to get an Heirloom set

Heirloom sets can be acquired in one of two ways, though the faster and potentially cheaper option is only available for a limited time. Currently, brand-new heirloom sets are added to Apex Legends during collection events. These collection events typically run for about two weeks and have 24 special cosmetic items available for direct purchase or obtainable through special event loot boxes. Purchasing all 24 items in the collection will automatically unlock the new heirloom.

While the items in a collection event can typically be directly purchased or crafted, the cheapest way to get all of them (assuming you don't have or want to spend any Crafting Metals) will be to purchase 24 event loot boxes. These boxes are typically priced at 700 coins per pack, which equates to roughly $7 USD--although you get bonus coins for larger packs and can get a 10% discount for being a member of EA Play--so purchasing all of the items will take 16,800 Apex Coins, or roughly $168.

However, that number can fluctuate--Respawn has recently started including bundles in collection events that allow you to buy a lot of event-exclusive Apex Packs for cheaper than buying each pack individually, and certain events (like the Anniversary Collection event) don't charge as much money for each individual pack. They aren't huge savings (in the Anniversary Collection event's case, as an example, buying all 24 packs was closer to $140). So it's going to be very expensive regardless; however, it's the fastest way to get an Heirloom item when it's first added to the game.

How shards work

The other way to get an Heirloom item is to open an Apex Pack and earn 150 Heirloom shards. Heirloom shards are given in sets of 150 shards, the exact amount needed to get one Heirloom set. All of the Heirloom items can be obtained this way once they rotate out of their collection event and into the general cosmetic pool, but getting 150 Heirloom shards is a matter of pure luck. There is a less than 1% chance of obtaining these shards whenever you open a regular Apex Pack, although players are automatically guaranteed to earn 150 Heirloom Shards every 500 packs. So you can remove the need for luck by buying 500 Apex Packs, which at a cost of 1000 Apex Coins per pack would cost $500. Players who have all available Heirlooms cannot obtain more shards until a new Heirloom is available.

All Heirlooms currently available

Wraith

Kunai Heirloom

Fearless Banner Pose

"You know what I look like - come find me." Intro Quip

Bloodhound

Raven's Bite Heirloom

Glory Hound Banner Pose

"I honor those who've risen, not those who've fallen." Intro Quip

Lifeline

Shock Sticks Heirloom

Shock Sticks Banner Pose

"Check yo self - or wreck yo self." Intro Quip

Pathfinder

Boxing Gloves Heirloom

Lights Out Banner Pose

"Did you see how great I was? I did all kinds of really amazing moves... are you listening?" Kill Quip

Octane

Butterfly Knife Heirloom

Spin and Flick Banner Pose

"Run fast. Hit fast. Win fast." Intro Quip

Mirage

Too Much Witt Heirloom

You Really Love Me Banner Pose

"Excited to see you all in the ring. Don’t worry, there’s plenty of ‘mes’ to go around." Intro Quip

Caustic

Death Hammer Heirloom

Hammer Time Banner Pose

"I look forward to getting my hands on you." Intro Quip

Gibraltar

War Club Heirloom

Like a Rock Banner Pose

"When this is over, they'll all know the name 'Gibraltar.'" Intro Quip

Bangalore

Cold Steel Heirloom

No Gun, No Problem Banner Pose

"Hope you're not afraid to get your hands dirty" Intro Quip

Revenant

Dead Man's Curve Heirloom

No Escape Banner Pose

"You don't want to see this up close, skin bag." Intro Quip

Legends without Heirloom sets: