August Game Pass Games Battlefield 2042 Technical Apex Season 10 Patch Notes Blizzard President Leaves Fortnite Alien Artifacts Week 9 Halo Infinite Beta

Apex Legends Emergence Will Explore "Other Ways" Of Telling A Battle Royale Story

A lead writer at Respawn stated that the studio is pausing its Apex Legends comics to focus on experimenting with new storytelling methods.

By on

Comments

Apex Legends Emergence just rolled out in early August, but there are still many surprises to come from Season 10 of the battle royale game. A lead writer at Respawn, Amanda Doiron, recently stated that Apex's in-game comics will be put on-hold for the time being while the studio focuses on varying up its storytelling techniques.

Another lead writer, Manny Hagopian, tweeted a list of different ways that Respawn has presented the lore of Apex over the game's existence, including through unique dialogue, narrative Stories from the Outlands videos, and the Broken Ghost quest from Season 5. This would seem to indicate that the studio plans to incorporate experimental methods of storytelling that we haven't seen before in Apex Legends in Season 10.

Click To Unmute
  1. Street Fighter V Summer Update 2021
  2. Chernobylite - Official PC Launch trailer
  3. Sonic Colors: Ultimate - PC Gameplay
  4. 30 MORE Things You STILL Didn't Know In Zelda Breath Of The Wild
  5. Halo Infinite Technical Alpha Gameplay Livestream
  6. Scav Karma: Escape From Tarkov's Best Feature Yet
  7. Firearms Expert Reacts To EVEN MORE Escape From Tarkov Guns
  8. The Suicide Squad Stars Plays WOULD YOU RATHER
  9. NEO: The World Ends With You Video Review
  10. Pokémon Unite Video Review
  11. Outer Wilds: Echos Of The Eye - Official Reveal Trailer
  12. Stray - Official Gameplay Walkthrough

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Apex Legends: Emergence - Seer Abilities Gameplay Trailer

While it's not clear what these methods might look like--by their very nature--we did get a look at new Legend Seer in a Story from the Outlands that was uploaded two weeks ago. For now, however, fans are still dealing with the raft of changes that Emergence brought to the game, which included the new Rampage LMG, the Ranked Arenas mode, and several major buffs and debuffs to popular Legends like Caustic and Horizon. If you're playing on Xbox, Apex's Season 10 update is pretty massive at 60 GB, so make sure you have enough space for it.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Apex Legends
PC
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Nintendo Switch
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)