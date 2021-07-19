Apex Legends Emergence First Details: New Legend, Ranked Arenas, Release Date

Respawn has revealed the first details for Apex Legends Emergence, which is Season 10 of the popular battle royale game, and it's shaping up to be a big update. Emergence will release on August 3, and it will add an artistic new Legend, Seer, as well as an update to World's Edge, a new weapon, and a Ranked Arena mode.

While we don't know a ton about Seer's abilities yet, based on the cinematic Metamorphosis trailer, he was born under a bad sign, which gives him strange powers. The Apex website mentions his "artist's eye," which may mean that he'll be able to see things that other Legends can't, similar to Bloodhound and Loba. Also, he has glowing blue microdrones that look pretty scary, so watch out for those.

In terms of other additions, Emergence will include a new weapon in the form of the Rampage LMG, which appears to be a light machine gun similar to the Devotion and Spitfire. It will also add a Ranked Arenas mode to the game, which will allow players to become Apex Predators in both the game's core battle royale mode and 3 v 3 Arenas mode for the very first time. As with all Apex Legends seasons, Emergence comes with a new battle pass, complete with exclusive skins.

It's worth noting that the image of World's Edge on the game's website seems to show the arena with blue skies, which we haven't seen since Season 3, and it appears the Train Yard landmark has been wiped from the map. Curious players can also find one of Seer's drones on the Olympus map, which reveals a few more details about him, as well as giving you a gun charm.

In a panel discussion at the recent EA Play event, developer Chad Grenier confirmed that ranked arenas will be added to the game in this update. He said that the mode was almost ready for Season 9, but they decided to delay it in order to ensure its quality. More information on Seer will be revealed at the next EA Play Live event on July 22.